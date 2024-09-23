Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: blerd, evil dead

J Holtham & Michael Lee Harris Create an Evil Dead for Black Nerds

J Holtham and Michael Lee Harris Create an Evil Dead for Black Nerds with Motherfu*kin' Monsters from Image Comics

Article Summary J Holtham and Michael Lee Harris team up for an Evil Dead-inspired comic aimed at black nerds.

Motherfu*kin' Monsters to be published by Image Comics as part of The Horizon Experiment series.

Pornsak Pichetshote highlights the unique black personalities and diverse perspectives.

Comic set to release on Dec 18, 2024, focuses on a modern spin of horror comedy for Wu-Tang fans.

J Holtham, the Emmy-winning writer and producer on The Handmaid's Tale, as well as writer of Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones, and Supergirl, recently broke into Marvel Comics with Bishop: War College and, more recently, Night Thrasher. Michael Lee Harris is a Georgia-based artist who has drawn such titles as Black Wraith, Berlin 1945, Gorilla the Chinchilla, Black Hitler and many others. And in December, Image Comics is publishing the latest Horizon Experiment comic from them both, showrun by Pornsak Picketshote with Motherfu*kin' Monsters. Image Comics states, "Evil Dead, but for blerds, this is a love letter to Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright set to a Wu-Tang soundtrack." Pornsak says, "What I love most about this book is that it is filled with black personalities I recognize in my life and have never seen in a comic. I really hope people check it out. Like all THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT one-shots, preorders are everything, so please let your store know if you want one!"

The Horizon Experiment books are a series of five one-shot comic books, all featuring original protagonists from marginalized backgrounds set in a popular genre and inspired by pop culture icons, where each character's unique background allows the stories to go in new directions. "I'm fascinated with taking popular genres, like horror and noir, and seeing what they'd look like from diverse perspectives—I explored this in my Image Comics books Infidel and The Good Asian. But, I've been limited to my own experiences. So, for The Horizon Experiment, I decided to use the same mentality but open it up to other people, inviting some of the most talented people I know to work on it," said Pichetshote. "Each one-shot is the equivalent of a pilot for a new creator-owned series, with the potential of continuing should there be demand for more. Each team of creators have had different approaches—all of them have knocked me out, and I couldn't be more proud that the end result is five very unique books, all connected by the same ambitious spirit."

HORIZON EXP MOTHERFU-KIN MONSTERS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A HARRIS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240420

(W) J Holtham (A / CA) Michael Lee Harris

Esteemed TV writer J. Holtham (Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale, Marvel's Jessica Jones) and white-hot indie cartoonist Michael Lee Harris (Black Hitler, Choco Leche) present an Evil Dead for black nerds-a modern spin on the action-packed horror comedy for fans of Bitter Root and Chew.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

HORIZON EXP MOTHERFU-KIN MONSTERS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B LOTAY

HORIZON EXP MOTHERFU-KIN MONSTERS (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 25 INC

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!