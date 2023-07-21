Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: jms, superheroes

J. Michael Straczynski To Write New Superhero Comics From Dark Horse

J. Michael Straczynski has signed up to create brand new fictions for Dark Horse Comics, announced this San Diego Comic-Con week.

J. Michael Straczynski of Babylon 5, Sense8, Changeling, World War Z on the screen, and Supreme Power, Spider-Man, Superman, Thor, Midnight Nation, Rising Stars and Resistance on the comic page, has signed up to create brand new fictions for Dark Horse Comics, announced this San Diego Comic-Con week.

"I'm very excited to be pairing up with Mike Richardson and Dark Horse for my forthcoming creator-owned work in graphic novels, miniseries and ongoing series," Straczynski said. "Mike is a stand-up kind of guy, and that philosophy is at the center of his company. Anyone who says 'Just write what you want' is my kind of guy."

And we will be getting more superhero comics, of a sort. JMS stated "We're keeping most of those details under wraps for now, but suffice to say it's a very wide runway. First up will be an international, geopolitical thriller that blends science fiction with the superhero genre in a way we really haven't seen before. It's going to be a huge story with massive global and personal stakes. This will be balanced by individual character stories designed to challenge the tropes of the superhero genre, building on what I did with books like Supreme Power, Midnight Nation and Rising Stars and taking it to the next level. Finally, there will be titles in the modern dark fantasy and historical fantasy genres, along the lines of Neil Gaiman's Chivalry, also from Dark Horse. Stories about strong characters that are challenging and fun, not nihilistic or too terribly dark. To that end, I'm proud to be part of the Dark Horse family of writers, artists, and other ne'er-do-wells."

As to the announcement, he says, "The latest major announcement going into SDCC. Starting with news of Babylon 5 The Road Home, through Captain America, the B5 BluRays and other stuff, it's been a very intense 2-3 months." Indeed… recently JMS has been putting his creator-owned titles out though AWA Studios. This appears to be a bit of a change-up. He states, "The DH deal isn't technically exclusive, but I'm happy to view it that way, it's a great place. Marvel doesn't do creator-owned stuff so there are no issues, I'm solid on Cap, writing issues 5 & 6 even now, and I have one last book coming from AWA that will complete my work there."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!