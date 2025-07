Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: j scott campbell, mary jane

J Scott Campbell Covers 28 Of Marvel Comics This Summer

J Scott Campbell covers 28 of Marvel Comics' titles with variants this summer

J. Scott Campbell is creating 28 all-new variant covers, each with a Virgin and Trade version of each, as part of the new Just Spectacular Collection (JSC, do you see what they did there?) on Marvel Comics titles from August 2025. Here are the first ten…

On Sale 8/6

ALL-NEW VENN #19 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620917001916

On Sale 8/13

DAREDEVIL #24 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620531802421

DAREDEVIL #24 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620531802416

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621053400721

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621053400716

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621122700241

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621122700219

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621032900921

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621032900916

MAGIK #8 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621034300821

MAGIK #8 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621034300817

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36 J JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620483003631

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620483003616

X-MEN #20 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620920002021

X-MEN #20 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620920002016

On Sale 8/20

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621343600131

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621343600116

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621001501021

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621001501016

AVENGERS #29 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620426702931

AVENGERS #29 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620426702917

BLACK CAT #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621252100151

BLACK CAT #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621252100118

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621188300161

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621188300118

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621147000331

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621147000317

IMPERIAL #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621099200331

IMPERIAL #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621099200316

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960609060000321

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960609060000316

NEW AVENGERS #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621145600331

NEW AVENGERS #3 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621145600316

PSYLOCKE #10 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621030501021

PSYLOCKE #10 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621030501016

WOLVERINE #12 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620841801221

WOLVERINE #12 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620841801216

On Sale 8/20

IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621334400121

IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621334400116

INCREDIBLE HULK #28 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620663602821

INCREDIBLE HULK #28 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620663602816

THOR #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621284200161

THOR #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621284200117

X-MEN #21 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620920002121

X-MEN #21 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960620920002116

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!