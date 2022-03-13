J Scott Campbell's Alice Thanks FOC It's Sunday 13th March 2022

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

La Borinqueña Starring Rosario Dawson by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, Will Rosado, and Chris Sotomayor is being published by Somos Arte and is up for FOC this weekend. Proceeds from the sales go to the La Borinqueña Grants Program, with variant covers available by Bill Sienkiewicz, ChrisCross, Gus Vazquez, Leila Del Duca, Luciano Vecchio, and Rafael Albuquerque.

and is being published by Somos Arte and is up for FOC this weekend. Proceeds from the sales go to the La Borinqueña Grants Program, with variant covers available by and The trade paperback of Cold Bodies by Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutt i published by Dark Horse Comics gets resolicited for June and FOCs this weekend. A 1980s meta-horror homage focusing on how trauma affects victims of slashers and never leaves decades later.

and i published by Dark Horse Comics gets resolicited for June and FOCs this weekend. A 1980s meta-horror homage focusing on how trauma affects victims of slashers and never leaves decades later. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero 40th Anniversary published by IDW features 22 different artists taking on the classic silent issue of G.I. Joe #21 including SL Gallant, Netho Diaz, Andrew Lee Griffith, and more bases on Larry Hama's original layouts. Additionally, the issue will contain stories and essays by creators who were influenced by Hama as well as a fourth-wall-breaking short story written by Hama.

Rocketeer: The Great Race launches from IDW by Stephen Mooney and Gabriel Rodriguez for the 40th anniversary of The Rocketeer. "Ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord has returned from his New York Adventure to a West Coast steepedin paranoia over the looming war in Europe. Having finally had enough of his near-death scrapes as the high-flying Rocketeer, the only thing in Cliff's crosshairs is The Great Race: a prestigious, winner-take-all air race that runs from California to France! Maybe it's finally time to smarten up and fly straight . . . by taking his best girl Betty to Paris! But other parties want to win the race for their own nefarious ends, and Cliff will need to decide which prize is truly the most valuable of all. Each issue will contain an oral history-featuring Dave Stevens ' friends, family and fellow artists-all culled together by Kelvin Mao, longtime friend of Stevens's and the director of the forthcoming documentary on the beloved artist!" with 1:10 tiered covers.

and for the 40th anniversary of The Rocketeer. "Ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord has returned from his New York Adventure to a West Coast steepedin paranoia over the looming war in Europe. Having finally had enough of his near-death scrapes as the high-flying Rocketeer, the only thing in Cliff's crosshairs is The Great Race: a prestigious, winner-take-all air race that runs from California to France! Maybe it's finally time to smarten up and fly straight . . . by taking his best girl Betty to Paris! But other parties want to win the race for their own nefarious ends, and Cliff will need to decide which prize is truly the most valuable of all. Each issue will contain an oral history-featuring ' friends, family and fellow artists-all culled together by Kelvin Mao, longtime friend of Stevens's and the director of the forthcoming documentary on the beloved artist!" with 1:10 tiered covers. Image Comics launches its 30th anniversary anthology title Image! #1, returnable, and featuring "The Blizzard" by Geoff Johns & Andrea Mutti and "Red Stitches" by Brenden Fletcher & Erica Henderson -plus the opening installments of a trio of three-parters: "Gospel for a New Century" by Wyatt Kennedy & Luana Vecchio , "Loop / Hopeless" by Mirka Andolfo , and "Shift" by Kyle Higgins & Daniele Di Nicuolo . Plus plus! A first look at Declan Shalvey 's upcoming Old Dog series and an original ongoing comic strip by Skottie Young.

and "Red Stitches" by -plus the opening installments of a trio of three-parters: "Gospel for a New Century" by , "Loop / Hopeless" by , and "Shift" by . Plus plus! A first look at 's upcoming Old Dog series and an original ongoing comic strip by Elektra #100 gets a 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variant written by Ann Nocenti and drawn by Siddharth Kotian and more. "Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!"

and drawn by and more. "Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!" Knights Of X #1 by Tini Howard and Bob Quinn launches from Marvel with 1:10, 25 and 50 tiered variants. "THE QUEST BEGINS HERE, WHERE MUTANTS ARE HATED AND FEARED ONCE AGAIN! The gates to Otherworld are closed – and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the "witchbreed." Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero – and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants – but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind's future. Don't miss this essential piece of the new Krakoa!"

and launches from Marvel with 1:10, 25 and 50 tiered variants. "THE QUEST BEGINS HERE, WHERE MUTANTS ARE HATED AND FEARED ONCE AGAIN! The gates to Otherworld are closed – and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the "witchbreed." Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero – and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants – but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind's future. Don't miss this essential piece of the new Krakoa!" Joneses #1 by Michael Moreci, Alessandro Vitti and Ive Svorcina launches from AWA, spinning out of The Resistance, and with added 75% discount for retailers. "The Joneses focuses on a suburban family with a big secret: In the global pandemic known as the "Great Death," mother, father, sister and brother were all transformed into something superhuman. While the world embraces fascism born of fear, the Joneses realize they face grave consequences if they are exposed as "Reborns." Do they keep a low profile and hide in plain sight…or use their powers for good and risk

exposure?"

J Scott Campbell has an FOC cover for Alice Ever After #1 by Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Return to Wonderland in this twisted sequel by superstar artist and writer Dan Panosian (An Unkindness of Ravens, Canary) perfect for fans of Mirka Andolfo's Mercy and Luna.Alice first visited Wonderland as a child. Now an adult, it's her only escape from a cold, strange reality she finds herself living in.But in order to return to her fantasy world, she'll need something stronger than mushrooms that change her size, and is forced to resort to crime to feed her growing addiction. Will Alice choose to escape from her uncaring family and childhood trauma in Wonderland, or find the courage to face her demons in the real world?

has an FOC cover for Alice Ever After #1 by and (CA) Dan Panosian Return to Wonderland in this twisted sequel by superstar artist and writer Dan Panosian (An Unkindness of Ravens, Canary) perfect for fans of Mirka Andolfo's Mercy and Luna.Alice first visited Wonderland as a child. Now an adult, it's her only escape from a cold, strange reality she finds herself living in.But in order to return to her fantasy world, she'll need something stronger than mushrooms that change her size, and is forced to resort to crime to feed her growing addiction. Will Alice choose to escape from her uncaring family and childhood trauma in Wonderland, or find the courage to face her demons in the real world? Dark Beach #1 launches from Behemoth Comics, by Michael Ruiz-Unger and Sebastian Piriz. "Earth has been drifting away from the sun for three hundred years, but that doesn't stop Gordo, a crime scene photographer living inside the dome-protected city of New Reykjavík, from dreaming about its warm glow. Is the sun as dangerous as the NRCE (New Reykjavík Corps of Engineers) led everyone to believe or will a murder rife with old sun mystery throw Gordo down a rabbit hole to find the truth?"

Vanity #1 launches from Scout Comics by Jurii Kirnev and Natalia Tsarevnikova . "Every great legend has a beginning and horror stories are no different. However, our tale-as it is based on a true story-begins at the very end. The legendary Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory is dead, and gravediggers are assigned to relocate her corpse. But who was she really? Was she a monster or a victim? Here we witness Elizabeth's birth and childhood, and see the earliest moments of her life through her eyes. This includes her first encounter with death and blood that awakens the beasts that lurk in her innocent, yet twisted mind. With an introduction by Vampire: The Masquerade's Mark Rein-Hagen. " With 1:10 tiered variant.

and . "Every great legend has a beginning and horror stories are no different. However, our tale-as it is based on a true story-begins at the very end. The legendary Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory is dead, and gravediggers are assigned to relocate her corpse. But who was she really? Was she a monster or a victim? Here we witness Elizabeth's birth and childhood, and see the earliest moments of her life through her eyes. This includes her first encounter with death and blood that awakens the beasts that lurk in her innocent, yet twisted mind. With an introduction by Vampire: The Masquerade's " With 1:10 tiered variant. Ocean Will Take Us #1 launches by Rich Douek and Carlos Olivares from AfterShock Comics. "Something's lurking in the waters of Almanzar Bay – and when Casey March tries out for the swim team, he learns firsthand that messing with the social order of his new high school can have dangerous – even deadly – consequences!" With a 1:15 tiered cover.

and from AfterShock Comics. "Something's lurking in the waters of Almanzar Bay – and when Casey March tries out for the swim team, he learns firsthand that messing with the social order of his new high school can have dangerous – even deadly – consequences!" With a 1:15 tiered cover. Minions: Mini Boss #1 gets resolicited for FOC after a year's delay, by Stephane Lapuss and Renaud Collin.

Nottingham #6 from Mad Cave Studios has an interesting promotional twist as the series moves from five issues to ten, with a 1000-limited variant and if any retailer orders five or more copies, they'll get a fourth printing of Nottingham #1 for free.

Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Max Dunbar launches from DC Comics with 1:25 and 1:100 tiered covers.

Earth-Prime #1 by Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson and Clayton Henry from DC Comics spins out of the CW TV Show line.

Flashpoint Beyond #0 by Geoff Johns and Eduardo Risso launches from DC Comics with a 1:25 variant.

Sandman #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #1 both get facsimile editions.

Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune One Shot by Mark Russell and Michael Montenat from Ahoy Comics continues the all-star one-shots, "On Earth-Omega, the Dragonfly busts heads and breaks unions with a savage intensity. But they both share one goal: build a new sports stadium with Richard Fame's name on it!" with a 1:10 Gene Ha cover.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.