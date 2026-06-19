Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pinball machine

LEGO Rewinds the Clock with New ICONS Arcade Pinball Machine Set

A new LEGO ICONS set is on the way as builders can create their very own Arcade Pinball Machine with a fun space theme

Article Summary LEGO ICONS Arcade Pinball Machine revives retro gaming with a 2,274-piece build styled like a classic pinball cabinet.

This working pinball set features a spring launcher, dual flippers, spinning bumpers, and a ramp for authentic action.

The space-themed pinball machine includes astronaut and baby astronaut minifigures, plus a spare ball for replay fun.

Expected July 4 for $229.99, this collectible LEGO pinball set blends interactive play with standout display appeal.

LEGO is heading back to the golden age of arcade gaming with the reveal of its latest LEGO ICONS set. The Arcade Pinball Machine features 2,274 pieces and is a nostalgic build that recreates the look and feel of a classic pinball cabinet in brick-built form. Once fully built, this functioning pinball machine will measure approximately 9.5" tall, 15" long, and 11" wide. Yes, this build will create a faithful, working pinball machine with a spring-powered launcher, flippers, spinning bumpers, and even a ramp element designed to mimic those iconic feels.

LEGO included a minifigure with this set, a classic-style space-themed astronaut figure to fit the game's space theme. This new design continues LEGO's trend of mixing interactive play with collector-focused display-brick models. This set will pair nicely with the Pac-Man Machine, the NES, and the moving Super Mario World display. Pre-orders are not yet live, but the set is expected to launch on July 4 with a retail price of $229.99. Be sure to check out the set and all of its unique details and features right on the LEGO Store in the meantime.

LEGO ICONS – Arcade Pinball Machine

"Blast into the past with the LEGO® Icons Arcade Pinball Machine (11374) building set for adults and fans of retro games. Assemble a working pinball machine with a spring-powered launcher, dual flippers, spinning bumpers and an up-and-over ramp bridge. Hit the asteroid target to reunite the astronaut with the space-roving baby, then reset the progress bar and play again!"

"This arcade machine includes an astronaut minifigure and a baby astronaut minifigure, plus a spare ball. Designed for both play and display, the pinball table is perfect for room decor and makes a standout centerpiece in the home or office. Build smarter with the LEGO Builder app, where you can rotate the model in 3D, zoom in and track your progress. This set contains 2,274 pieces."

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