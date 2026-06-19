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DC's Official Full September 2026 Solicits- Daily LITG, 19th June 2026

DC's Full September 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all solicits fall out today, follow them here

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DC's Full September 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out today, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag?  Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
DC's Full September 2026 Solicits

DC's Full September 2026 Solicits and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. DC Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  2. Joss Whedon's Firefly Returns, New Series By Mark Russell & Lorenzo Re
  3. DC Comics Launch Gotham Central, Gotham General And Streets Of Gotham
  4. Marvel September 2026 Solicits Last Doctor Strange & Sorcerer Supreme?
  5. Dan Panosian Writes And Draws Wolverine On A Motorcycle
  6. Elvira's Real Life Story About Coming Out, Now As A Graphic Novel
  7. A New Legion Of Super-Heroes With Joshua Williamson
  8. Wes Craig's Superman: The Stranger, Golden Age Comics For Adults Only
  9. A Canadian Doom Patrol With Darcy Van Poelgeest & Niko Henrichon At DC
  10. Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Raven, Swamp Thing, Constantine & Zatanna

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie

Countdown
COUNTDOWN/THE ROOKIE (Image: Prime Video/ABC Entertainment)
  1. Countdown Star Jensen Ackles on His Daughter Expecting "The Rookie"
  2. Marvel Resolves Spider-Man: Animated's Cliffhanger With Spider-Man '94
  3. Lanterns: Pierre Shares Look at Post-Surgery Recovery Ahead of Filming
  4. Robert Kirkman And David Finch Announce Their New Series, Skinbreaker
  5. Batman #1 Still On The 3rd Of September, Oversized With Blind Bags
  6. Captain Kirk Is Back From The Dead In New Star Trek For September 2025
  7. The End Of The Bat Family With Red Hood #1, A Mature Readers Ongoing
  8. Mike Mignola Writes & Draws New Graphic Novel, Uri Tupka And The Gods
  9. Marvel Looks To US Prisons For The Next Ultimates Members (Spoilers)
  10. Marvel's Ultimate Solicits For September 2025 With Ultimate Hawkeye
  11. ThunderCats Gets A Cheetara Comic From Nate Cosby And David Cousens
  12. Jimmy Palmiotti & Pasquale Qualano On Blue Falcon And Dynomutt Comic
  13. Casey Jones & Twilight Zones in IDW's Full September 2025 Solicits
  14. Speed Typing Leads To Terrific Typos In Absolute Flash #4? (Spoilers)
  15. Previewsworld And Diamondcomics.com Are Down… For Good? (NOPE)
  16. Star Wars Brings Han Solo Out Of Retirement To Hunt For The Falcon
  17. Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
  18. The Fact Check That Made A Man Out Of The Creeper (Superman Spoilers)
  19. New Diamond Owner Says He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots" Claims AENT
  20. Shay Marken Is Dating Other People Than Peter Parker? Spider-Spoilers
  21. Diamond Comics' Claim AENT Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
  22. Red Hood's Mature Readers DCU Series in The Daily LITG, 18th June 2025

LITG two years ago, Homelander

the boys
Homelander in THE BOYS (Image: Prime Video Screencaps)
  1. The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
  2. Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC
  3. Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
  4. Mattel Unveils SDCC Hot Wheels Marvel Secret Wars RacerVerse
  5. Green Lantern Dark in October From DC, Batman Nightfire In November
  6. DC Absolute Universe Ashcans With Scott Snyder at San Diego Comic-Con?
  7. Venom War Deadpool, Daredevil & Wolverine in Marvel September Solicits
  8. Marvel Cancels Sensational She-Hulk With #10
  9. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Could We See Rick Grimes's Brother?
  10. The Return Of Mini-Superman From Clark's Fingers, In Wonder Woman #10
  11. Emily Brooks Millar Has Her Very Own Millarworld On Kickstarter
  12. Deadpool, Spider-Man, TMNT & MMPR Diamond Exclusives At SDCC
  13. Bob Wayne Talks Brian Bolland's Killing Joke Art Gallery Edition
  14. Charles Soule & John McCrea Join Declan Shalvey for Return of Old Dog
  15. The Role Of A Sidekick In Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  16. Yen Press Announces 13 New Manga, Novel, Art Book Titles for November

LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

  1. Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
  2. The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  3. Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner
  4. Transformers & GI Joe Reboot For Image Comics, Detailed
  5. Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe
  6. Confirmed: Larry Hama Continues GI Joe With #301 From Image Comics
  7. Luchasaurus Wins TNT Championship on AEW Collision in Shot at WWE
  8. South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival
  9. The Flash: See What Happens When You Disrespect The Arrowverse?
  10. AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE
  11. Mark Waid, Missing From The Flash Movie Credits?
  12. Epic Golden Age Crossover Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
  13. Matt Baker & More in Rare 100-Page Voodoo Annual #1, at Auction
  14. San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusive Comics from Marvel, Image & More

LITG four years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
  1. The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
  2. Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error
  3. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  4. Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
  5. DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
  6. Grant Morrison Plans For Todd McFarlane's Spawn Before Dropping Them
  7. Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
  8. DC Comics Pulls Listing For Andy Muschietti's Ezra Miller Flash Cover
  9. Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event
  10. How Bill Jemas Killed Grant Morrison's Marvel Boy 2
  11. Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
  12. New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
  13. "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
  15. Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
  16. Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
  17. Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022

LITG five years ago, Nick Spencer Swapped Spider-Man For Substack

  1. Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
  2. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  3. DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
  4. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  5. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  6. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  7. DC Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
  8. Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
  9. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
  10. Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
  11. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  12. Jude Ellison S. Doyle, A.L. Kaplan Open Maw at BOOM! Studios
  13. Ed Piskor's Red Room #3 Gets A TMNT Cover From Jim Rugg
  14. First Riddler in Detective Comics #140 Hits Record $456,000 at Auction
  15. Black Canary Teams Up In Deathstroke Inc #1 Howard Porter Art Preview
  16. Art Preview – Cavan Scott & Jose Luis Titans United #1 From DC Comics
  17. Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello Off the Marvel MIA List
  18. Another New Batman Character Debuts In Batman #112 – Peacekeeper X
  19. DC Comics Cancels Batman/Superman In September With #22
  20. The Terror of Bill Everett's Venus #18 Cover Story, Up for Auction
  21. PrintWatch: BRZRKR #1 Gets 5th Printing, Save Yourself #1 Gets 2nd
  22. ABLAZE Publishing Announces September Comics and Graphic Novels
  23. Image Unleashes Dothraki Horde of Variants for Emilia Clarke's MOM
  24. LATE: Spider-Man And The Sinister War
  25. DC Connect Catalogue Returns To Print In Eleven Days
  26. Milestone Compendium One – 1300 Pages Of Classic Milestone Comics
  27. Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021

LITG six years ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.

  1. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  2. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  3. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  4. Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
  5. Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
  6. DC Comics Rumoured to Expand Walmart Presence
  7. Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
  8. DC Adds John Byrne Generations, Grant Morrison Superman Omnibuses
  9. It's Not Just Cameron Stewart – The Daily LITG, 18th June 2020
  10. Surprise New Walking Dead Comic – Negan Lives – For July 1st

LITG seven years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

  1. Now Marvel Teases Spider-Man Z
  2. UNIQLO Shows Off A New Blizzard Entertainment Collection
  3. Watch Out Lois Lane, Frank Miller's Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
  4. Jim Lee Draws Spider-Man, Michonne, and Spawn For San Diego Comic-Con's 50th Anniversary
  5. The Time The Hulk Beat the Crap Out of Hulk Hogan in Marvel Comics Presents

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
  • Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
  • Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
  • David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
  • Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
  • Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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