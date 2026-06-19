Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, power girl

DC's Official Full September 2026 Solicits- Daily LITG, 19th June 2026

DC's Full September 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all solicits fall out today, follow them here

DC's Full September 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out today, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC's Full September 2026 Solicits and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie

LITG two years ago, Homelander

LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

LITG four years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

LITG five years ago, Nick Spencer Swapped Spider-Man For Substack

LITG six years ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.

LITG seven years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Buckley , President of Marvel Entertainment

, President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Fraga , artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.

, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show. Andy Liegl , Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment

, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment David Accampo , writer of Lost Angels

, writer of Lost Angels Gabe Fieramosco , comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment

, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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