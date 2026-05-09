Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: April O'Neil, j scott campbell, sdcc, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

J Scott Campbell's April O'Neil For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300

J Scott Campbell draws April O'Neil for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300, out for San Diego Comic-Con in July

So you may have heard that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 from IDW Publishing is also going to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300 if you add all the issues up. Which they have. And as a result, there is a) going to be an anniversary issue and b) will have variant covers from all over the place with big names, including Frank Miller and… J Scott Campbell, drawing April O'Neil surrounded by her Turtles. And here, coloured by Nei Ruffino, is said cover for Bleeding Cool…

IDW says they know fans don't want to get an open-order cover in a blind bag, so only full-art versions of the open-order covers will be included…

TMNT #300

Pre-orders due 6/1/26

On sale 7/22/26 (SDCC week!)

Cover A Freddie E. Williams, Jeremy Colwell

Cover B Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird, Fahriza Kamaputra

Cover C Frank Miller, Alex Sinclair

Cover D J. Scott Campbell, Nei Ruffino

Cover E Michael Dooney

RI 1:25 Eastman/Laird (black & white, full art variant)

RI 1:50 Stan Sakai

RI 1:100 Giuseppe Camuncoli

RI 1:200 J. Scott Campbell (full art variant)

RI 1:300 Miller (black & white, full art variant)

RI 1:000 Eastman/Laird (inks, red masks), featuring Eastman's signature and CGC

Blind bag exclusives: Ito, Mateus Santolouco, Juan Ferreyra, Miller (color, full art), Campbell (black & white, full art) Also available: Foil blank sketch

Mutating the comics industry since their first issue debut in 1984, we are proud to shellebrate 300 issues of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mainline series. It all began with four brothers and their master, alone against the world. A lot has changed, but the bond of Clan Hamato is, if anything, stronger than ever. They will need that strength to fight what is coming. A threat unlike anything they have ever faced before threatens to destroy the worlds of the living and the dead alike. Forty-one years and 300 issues have led to this, one of the biggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories yet. The City That Never Dies begins here. Also in this issue: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman and superstar scribe Tom Waltz take timestress Renet through a tour of TMNT past with classic Turtles artists Ben Bates, Eric Talbot, Chris Allan, Frank Fosco, Jim Lawon, and Dan Duncan! Plus, stunning pinups from IDW Turtles icon Sophie Campbell!

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