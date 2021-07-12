Jack Kirby Doctor Doom Print On Auction Right Now At Heritage Auctions

Jack Kirby drew Doctor Doom for the first time in 1962, and in many ways, nobody has ever drawn him better. Never has another artist captured both the horror and regalness of Doom at the same time. I have wanted some kind of Doctor Doom Kirby print in my collection for a long time, and with this auction over at Heritage Auctions, I think I may have found the one. This print from 1991 was limited to 250 pieces and is based on the 1969 Marvelmania poster. Those are almost non-existent, so this print is as good as it is going to get really. It is also signed by Jack Kirby in the corner. Sitting at $290 right now, I wonder how much this is going to end up going for. Check out the Kirby goodness below.

Man, Jack Kirby Is Just Timeless

"Jack Kirby Dr. Doom Signed Limited Edition Serigraph Print #194/250 (Editions Déesse, 1991). A fantastic limited edition print featuring a full-figured Dr. Doom as he seems to reach right out of the frame! Based on the 1969 Marvelmania poster, this new 12-color serigraph print was produced on Arches Velum. It measures 20" x 30" and is numbered #194/250 in the bottom right. The large print is also signed by Kirby himself in the bottom left. Glass front framed to 24" x 35". In Excellent condition. From the Sam Falin Collection."

Honestly, this is one of those things that if you do not at least try to grab, you will be kicking yourself later. These do not pop up all that often, so go right here and check out all the info and place a bid on this Doctor Doom piece. While you are there, click around a bit at the other cool items taking bids today, there is some really eclectic stuff up for auction right now.