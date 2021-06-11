Jack Kirby Original Artwork From Avengers #1, With Loki, At Auction

It's Jack Kirby time. Bleeding Cool has run many articles looking at pieces of original comic book artwork up for auction. But the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. For example, this page from the first issue of Avengers, by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Dick Ayers, also featuring the first time Loki met the Avengers. You may have noticed that there is a lot of fuss around Loki right now.

Jack Kirby and Dick AyersThe Avengers#1 Story Page 21 Original Art (Marvel, 1963). The Marvel Era of Super-Heroes started coming together right here! Previously these were all characters in their own books/stories, and although set in the same Universe, they rarely interacted. This origin story for the Avengers tied all of their fates together in a nice big bow. Here, Iron Man and the Hulk square off before Thor reveals that Loki is the real villain of this first true "team" book in the Marvel Super-Hero universe! A gorgeous twice-up scale page created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.75" x 18.75". The board is lightly toned, with some minor staining and whiteout corrections. Signed by Kirby in the bottom right margin. In Very Good condition.

This is one of several desirable pages of Jack Kirby's original artwork on the Heritage block right now, including Fantastic Four, Ant-Man, Journey Into Mystery, and so much more. And while it may be out of the bidding realms of most of us, some of us may be up for mortgaging a kidney for the work of the man who more than anyone else created the Marvel Universe. This 1966 page from Esquire Magazine also became rather iconic, with individual images used for promotion over the decades.

Jack Kirby EsquireSeptember 1966 Illustration Spider-Man and Other Marvel Heroes Original Art (Esquire, 1966). For comics to be discussed in a "respectable" magazine like Esquire was a very big deal in the mid-1960s! This two-page illustration opened an article discussing modern comics that was several pages long. Featured here are: Thor, Sub-Mariner, the Invisible Girl, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Human Torch, the Thing, and Spider-Man! The piece was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 18.5" x 9.25". There are some production stains on the piece, and a bit of glue residue on the right edge. The Spider-Man figure is different from the published image and there is whiteout art correction on him. It appears an art correction paste-up may have been used at some stage in production to change the figure. There is also art correction whiteout on the Hulk's face. Signed by Kirby in the lower right and again in the upper image area. In Very Good condition.

There will be a lot of these coming from Heritage; get ready to drool a lot. Jack Kirby is just the start.