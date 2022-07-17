Jack Knight and Starman's Legacy in Starman #0, Up for Auction

Starman #0 is the debut of Jack Knight as the new Starman. The son of original Starman Ted Knight, Jack was introduced in Zero Hour #1 and takes over the mantle of the hero from his father in the issue #0 debut of this series after David Knight, Jack's brother, was killed. This issue also introduces Kyle Nimbus, son of the villain The Mist, who himself would go on to appear as the Mist on season one of The Flash television show. In comics, Jack Knight eventually passes the Starman legacy to Courtney Whitmore, and the comic title is generally influential on the Stargirl television series. The issue was written by James Robinson and illustrated by Tony Harris, launching a very popular series while defining the Starman saga for the modern era. There's high-grade Starman #0 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction at 2022 July 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122229 at Heritage Auctions.

As the story opens, David Knight is shot and killed shortly after having assumed the identity and duties of Starman from his father. David's murderer, Kyle Nimbus, then tracks down Jack and reveals that he is the one who killed David. Sometime later we find out why: Kyle is the son of the original Starman's nemesis the Mist. Meanwhile, Jack used the Gravity Rod that his father left for him to avoid the fate that the Mist and his family meant for him — taking up his family's legacy in the process. The set-up does a nice job of preserving the spirit of the Golden Age original created by Gardner Fox and artist Jack Burnley beginning in Adventure Comics #61 (cover-dated April 1941) while defining the character for a new era.

