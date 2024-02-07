Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jae lee, jim lee, thundercats

Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today

Drawn over a week by Jae Lee, rather than Jim Lee, these ThunderCats covers are a take on the five covers for X-Men #1.

The first issue of Dynamite Entertainment's new ThunderCats series is out with limited editions.

Blowout Cards' owner Tom Fish, a notable comic art collector, purchased original Jim Lee covers.

Limited run of 1111 copies features ThunderCats covers in a black polybag with a red logo.

Bleeding Cool has noted the creeping return of the retailer-exclusive variant covers of late. Blowout Cards are getting quite a few for the new ThunderCats series published by Dynamite Entertainment, with the first issue out today. Drawn over a week by Jae Lee, rather than Jim Lee, the covers are a take on the four covers for X-Men #1 and the fifth combined cover. Owner of Blowout Cards, Tom Fish, is also the person who bought the original artwork for those Jim Lee covers. As well as the original appearance of Wolverine up in Hulk #180, for two-thirds of a million dollars and other historic artwork. Here's how they look together.

Here's the original.

And here's the original artwork that Tom Fish owns.

Tom is also having all five covers in a black polybag with a red logo in the manner of Superman #75, and will not be sold individually. The run is limited to 1111 copies.

Thomas Fish is the co-owner of Blowout Cards, founded in 1999, with a brick-and-mortar storefront The Fantastic Store in Northern Virginia. Fish is a well-known collector of original comic book art. Thomas Fish also previously owned and sold the original art for the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #300 by Todd McFarlane, bought for $16,000 and sold for $125,000, the cover to X-Force #1 and the first appearances of Ghost Rider and Mary Jane Watson. He owned the original art from the complete issue of X-Men #1 by Jim Lee. He also has the cover art to match, and now published a homage cover.

