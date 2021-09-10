Did Jake Gyllenhaal Bump Robert Kirkman's Fire Power #1 to $350?

It feels like just last week that we were telling you how Jake Gyllenhaal's casting in the film adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Oblivion Song helped drive that debuted issue up to a massive $325. And we warned you that it might be time to scoop up back issues of Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power, before that series was optioned as a film or streaming series. Well, we don't have option news quite yet, but it looks a lot of you took our Gyllenhaal-adjacent advice, because Fire Power #1 is now selling as high as $350 for the foil retailer variant, an over 50% jump from just days earlier before we ran our article.

But it's not just Fire Power #1 driving that interest, with comic shops reporting that fans have been scooping up complete runs of the series – including some of the ultra rare B&W Fire Power #12 variants – at an increasing pace over the last week. Even Fire Power #15, which just hit stores this week, sold out immediately at Diamond – a rarity for a series this far into its run without variant covers to stoke the collector flames. Now perhaps it's all you devoted readers who heeded our advice or a greater increase in martial arts comic action as a result of Marvel Studios' Shang Chi shattering box office records, but it seems like Fire Power is again having a big moment. With some whispers about major first appearances to come in Fire Power #16, #17 and #18, it seems like speculators and readers alike will have some big reasons to invest in a few extra copies of the series – after all, this is around the time that Kirkman likes to introduce major new characters in his series (like Dakuul in Oblivion Song #19, Battle Beast in Invincible #19 and Michonne in The Walking Dead #19), so there's no reason to believe that tradition won't continue. And with Fire Power #16 FOCing on Monday, I would expect retailers to up their orders as they find their back issues suddenly dwindling amidst the increased demand for what might be the next big Kirkman film or TV news any day now…