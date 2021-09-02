Jake Gyllenhaal Bumps Oblivion Song #1 Nearly 400% to $325

Even though you might know Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal more these days because he doesn't believe in showering as "necessary" or because he might still owe Taylor Swift a scarf, but he also made headlines thanks to the announcement that he will star in Universal's big-screen adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Image/Skybound series Oblivion Song. That sent the price of Oblivion Song #1 skyrocketing up every collector and speculator must-have list – including influencer CBSI, who noted that this issue was recently available for the "affordable" price of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy. And just one week later, we have a new high sale price of $325 for a signed, CGC 9.8 copy of Oblivion Song #1, with unsigned CGC 9.8 copies hitting a high of $275.

If "soaring prices with collectors" and "Kirkman" sound like a familiar successful combination, that's probably because of what we've seen happen with The Walking Dead over the years and with Invincible #1 earlier this year after the launch of the hit animated series on Amazon. Time will tell if that happens with Oblivion Song #1, but folks who made an early investment in the series are probably quite happy with the return they're seeing right now. And who knows what this will do to the prices of other issues with key first appearances, all of which featured significantly smaller print runs than this Oblivion Song #1…

But an even more successful marriage might be "creating new readers" and "Kirkman," with Invincible on track to sell 500,000 (or more) copies and further cementing Kirkman as one of the key authors in driving the growth of the industry over the last decade. So, will Oblivion Song follow in the footsteps of The Walking Dead and Invincible by managing the impossible of driving new readers to comics AND rewarding long-time collectors? Time will tell…and now might be the time to invest in copies of Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power and DIe!Die!Die! from Kirkman, Scott M. Gimple, and Chris Burnham before we're telling you how you missed out on what might become the next set of hottest back issues.