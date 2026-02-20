Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: comicspro, james tynion iv, Marguerite Bennett, odin, tiny onion

James Tynion IV & Marguerite Bennett Have Already Written All Of Odin

James Tynion IV and Marguerite Bennett have already written all nine issues of Odin, coming from Image Comics in May 2026

Article Summary James Tynion IV and Marguerite Bennett launch Odin, a new nine-issue horror comic series from Image Comics.

Odin follows a journalist undercover with neo Nazis in Norway, unearthing ancient dark horrors beyond their grasp.

The creative team finished all nine scripts last fall, ensuring a complete and tightly woven horror experience.

Inspired by Green Room and Midsommar, Odin promises unrelenting dread and subversive Norse mythological terror.

At ComicsPRO yesterday, during the Tiny Onion presentation, James Tynion IV announced that he is teaming up with co-writer Marguerite Bennett, artist Letizia Cadonici, colourist Jordie Bellaire, letterer Tom Napolitano, designer Dylan Todd and editor Steve Foxe for an all-new horror tale in the upcoming nine-issue comic book series, Odin, from Image Comics in May, with covers by Alex Eckman-Lawn, Christian Ward, Martin Simmonds, and Jae Lee. Or rather that he has already teamed up. Because it's done, all of it.

Tynion told the assembled ComicsPRO audience that it is a "new series that we've been cooking up for over five years we're describing it as Green Room meets Midsomer. Odin tells the story of a journalist who goes undercover in a group of punk neo Nazis as they take a trip to the northern tip of Norway to meet their gods, but then they succeed in meeting their gods and they are all brutally murdered by the strange true face of the north. The amazing thing about Tiny Onion is that we've been able to work on these projects, and the scripts for all nine issues were finished last fall."

"Marguerite and I have been talking about this story for years," said Tynion. "It all started as a text conversation about a group of white supremacists we'd seen a story about online, talking about their faith in Odin, and then we started talking about what the real norse Odin would do with these idiots if he had the chance. It felt pretty immediately clear that there was a mean and brutal horror story in it, and we wanted to tell it together."

Odin follows Adela, a thrill-seeking journalist who goes undercover to report on a band of Neo Nazis. She will do anything for the perfect story, including heading into the frozen forests of Norway with Neo Nazi punks who seek Odin to achieve their promised white supremacist destiny. But what awaits them in the woods is far older and stranger than any of them can comprehend, and no gods are coming to answer their prayers. Green Room meets Midsommar with a touch of The Ritual in this relentless hallucinogenic thriller that leaves absolutely no taboo unbroken.

Bennett added: "The plain truth is I hope it f-cks people up, ups their pucker factor, puts ice in the pit of their stomach. The dread, doom, and desolation is truly unrelenting. We are on a death march through the frozen bowels of the ninth hell. If you've been feeling burned out or jaded, I hope this is the needle that pierces to the core: the injection that opens your senses back up to the wonder and horror of God."

"Working with the Tiny Onion team is just wonderful. I'm so lucky to be on this journey with these amazing people," said Cadonici. "And working on James and Marguerite's script is extremely easy, which is how you understand that they are great writers. They've created an incredible cast of characters, each with their own personality, and I'm having a blast bringing out the essence of each of them."

Odin #1 will be available at comic book stores on Wednesday, the 6th of May.

Cover A by Alex Eckman-Lawn

Cover B by Letizia Cadonici 1:10

Cover C by Christian Ward 1:25

Cover D by Martin Simmonds 1:50

Cover E by Jae Lee 1:100

Cover F by Blank Sketch $5.99

Cover G "Stealth Variant"

