James Tynion IV Planned For Batman To Leave Gotham Before 5G

It is possible, just possible, I may have posted too much of James Tynion IV's paid Substack subscriber mailing last week. Been a little too overzealous in my cut and pasting. Well, there's no danger of this week, it's mostly his original overview plans for Batman as submitted to DC Comics when he got the gig.

What I will mention, is a few tiny details as to how plans changed, when he was only going to be writing Batman for a year-and-change before the 5G generational relaunch happened. He tells Substack subscribers "I knew that my run needed to serve as a bridge to a new status quo on the other side of 5G. What that meant, effectively, was that I needed to end the year with Batman leaving Gotham City." Ironically of course, even though 5G didn't happen and Tynion stayed on as Batman showrunner, that is how he is ending his run, with Bruce Wayne leaving Gotham, and leaving it to a new Batman. Back then "I needed him at odds with the Bat-Family to reflect each of their positions in different corners of the 5G status quo, and I needed to end the relationship between Batman and Catwoman." Will that be the case this time around?

Much of his plans made it to the run, some like his Batsignal being projected by drones did not. Nor did his plan for Bruce Wayne to buy Arkham Asylum and close it down. He previously talked about how the run-up to 5G was an opportunity for writers to create their "Last" stories for certain characters, and Damian Wayne was going to get one from Tynion and Peter Tomasi. We have already learned how Damian would have become the big bad of the DCU in 5G... and James Tynion IV also teases in future newsletters that he will be telling subscribers about his Joker 5G pitch.

If you want to read it, as well as Tynion's original Batman breakdown – which was radically changed, through retaining many elements, you will have to subscribe I'm afraid…