James Tynion IV's Razorblades Available In The UK – Forbidden Planet

James Tynion IV's curated horror comic book anthology Razorblades was hard to come by when originally launched, and the second issue wasn't that much easier. An attempt at a Taboo for the roaring twenties, it was especially hard to come by in the UK, where shipping charges bumped up the price considerably. Which is where Forbidden Planet in the UK has come in, making the first two issues available, with their own exclusive covers to boot. Which means a few may be shipped back to collectors in the US, with seems to defeat the purpose of the exercise, but there you go.

Razorblades #1 can be ordered here, delivered or arranged for click and collect.

Forbidden Planet Exclusive UK Edition A bold new quarterly anthology of contemporary comic book horror, created and curated by James Tynion IV & Steve Foxe. Issue #1 features comic book stories by Andy Belanger, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Ram V, John J. Pearson, Trung Nguyen, Marguerite Bennett, Werther Dell'Edera, Michael Walsh, Sam Johns, Dani, Michael Dialynas and more! Illustrations by Aaron Campbell, Nick Robles, Brian Level, Francine B/WitnessTheAbsurd and Jock. Razorblades also features an in-depth interview with Scott Snyder on the craft of writing horror for comics, and a short story by Danny Lore. Cover by Trevor Henderson. Design byDylan Todd. WARNING: MATURE CONTENT

Razorblades #2 can be ordered here, delivered or arranged for click and collect.

Forbidden Planet Exclusive UK Edition Razorblades is a bold new quarterly anthology of contemporary comic book horror, created and curated by James Tynion IV & Steve Foxe. Issue #2 features comic book stories by Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Boss, Zac Thompson, Jen Hickman, Alex Paknadel, Jason Loo, Nadia Shammas, Isaac Goodhart, Marie Enger, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Michael Ramstead, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and More. Illustrations by Jen Bartel, David Romero, Marisa Bruno, Tia Roxae, Trevor Henderson, Aaron Campbell, and Brian Level. Razorblades also features an in-depth interview between Gou Tanabe and Zack Davisson on adapting the works of H.P. Lovecraft for Manga, and a short story by Tini Howard. Cover by Ian Bertram & Miquel Muerto. Design by Dylan Todd. WARNING: MATURE CONTENT