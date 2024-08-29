Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: gorillaz, jamie hewlett

Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action Gets A Signed Clamshell Exclusive Edition

Titan Books are publishing a signed and numbered collectors item for Phoo Action, the collection of the Jamie Hewlett/Mat Wakeham comic book

Article Summary Titan Books releases a signed, limited edition of Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action, complete with exclusive features.

Edition includes a signed tip-in sheet, art prints, embroidered patches, all in a sleek clamshell case.

Commemorates 25 years of Phoo Action with bonus content like unseen art, comic pages, and foreword by Miranda Sawyer.

Available for pre-order through official site and partners such as Forbidden Planet and Another Universe.

Titan Books are publishing a highly limited, signed and numbered collectors item for Phoo Action, the collection of the Jamie Hewlett/Mat Wakeham comic book, as well as its transformation into a BBC3 TV pilot, and its conclusion in the volume itself. Originally planned to be published through Z2 Comics, it switched to Titan under mysterious circumstances. This edition includes:

Custom envelope

Hand-signed and numbered tip-in sheet

3 x limited edition embroidered patches

5 x giclee art prints

Sleek clamshell case

Cloth spine

Silver-gilded page edging

Speciality paper stocks

Gatefolds

Foil and spot UV finishing

"With an exclusive run of only 500 copies, the limited hardback Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Super Deluxe Edition not only includes the 464-page Deluxe Edition (out this December), but also showcases Wakeham and Hewlett's creation at its most beautiful and lavish featuring a numbered tip-in sheet signed by Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham, plus a cloth spine, silver page edging, foil and spot UV finishing, along with five new art prints, embroidered patches, all collected in a stunning clamshell case. "To celebrate the 25th anniversary since the creation of the PHOO ACTION universe, Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee follows the adventures of crime-fighting duo of Whitey Action and Terry Phoo battling side-by-side once again. Sixteen-year-old Kung-Fu orphan Whitey's hangover is rudely interrupted and Phoo Action are forced to combat their long-time notorious foes, 'The Freebies', and the rest of the ridiculous mutants on to the filthy streets of Soho and are once again wreaking havoc. "Plus, dive deeper into the world of PHOO ACTION with a foreword by British music, culture, and entertainment journalist, broadcaster, and author, Miranda Sawyer; lost Hewlett & Wakeham comic pages; and an all-new prose story written by Wakeham and beautifully illustrated by Philip Bond (The Invisibles, Hellblazer, Kill Your Boyfriend). With over 90 pages of unseen preparatory art, as well as creature, set, and costume design and a complete written history, this compilation is a must-have for enthusiasts seeking the ultimate PHOO ACTION experience. "

Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Super Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order here, as well as directly from Forbidden Planet in the UK and Another Universe in the US.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!