Jamie Lee Curtis & Conan Come To Titan Comics March 2023 Solicits

The graphic novel Mother Nature by Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Goldman and Karl Stevens was meant to be published by Titan Comics last month. It wasn't. Instead, it will now be published in Juen 2023, as part of Titan Comics' confusingly titled March 2023 solicits and solicitations. Titan Comics will also be publishing the Barry Windsor Smith Conan comic books as originally published by Marvel Comics. Then collected and published in an omnibus format by Dark Horse Comics. Then again by Marvel Comics. And now from Titan, also in June next year. Here are the rest of Titan Comics March 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MOTHER NATURE

Writers: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Goldman

Artist Karl Stevens

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 156pp, $24.99, On Sale June 28, 2023

DISCOVER THE DEBUT GRAPHIC NOVEL FROM HOLLYWOOD HORROR LEGEND JAMIE LEE CURTIS AND FILMMAKER RUSSELL GOLDMAN!

After witnessing her father die in mysterious circumstances on one of the Cobalt Corporation's experimental oil extraction projects, Nova Terrell has grown up to despise the seemingly benevolent company relied upon by the town of Catch Creek, New Mexico.

The rebellious Nova wages a campaign of sabotage against the oil giant, until one night she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature of the "Mother Nature" project and a threat that could destroy the entire town.

COVER: KARL STEVENS

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL.1

Writer: Roy Thomas

Artist: Barry Windsor-Smith

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 776pp, $125.00, On Sale June 14, 2023

CONAN'S ORIGINAL COMIC ADVENTURES ARE BACK AND LOOKING BETTER THAN EVER!

This is the definitive collection of classic 1970s Conan the Barbarian. Created by the famous Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith, who introduced the sword and sorcery genre to comic books. Features high quality color restoration work, to make the strips feel as close to the original experience as possible!

Collecting Conan the Barbarian (1970) #1-26 and material from Savage Tales (1971) #1 and #4.

REGULAR COVER: BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

DIRECT MARKET COVER: BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL.1

Writer: Roy Thomas

Artists: Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 968pp, $150.00, On Sale June 28, 2023

COLLECT THE ICONIC BLACK AND WHITE STORIES FROM THE MAGAZINE FORMAT SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN!

The dark and gritty tales within are perfect for Conan fans looking for that extra bit of bloody violence! Featuring writing and art by the classic Conan the Barbarian team of Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith, with additional art by legend John Buscema!

Collecting Conan's adventures from Savage Tales (1971) #1-5 and The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #1-12.

REGULAR COEVR: BORIS VALLEJO

DIRECT MARKET COVER: JOHN BUSCEMA

KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE

Writer: Brandon Easton

Artist: Hendry Prasetya

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 112pp. $17.99, On Sale August 1, 2023

NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!

Features a brand-new villain, RAGNAROK, created exclusively for this collection!

Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…

Collects Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1-4.

COVER: DERRICK CHEW

KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #1-4 COPIC VIRGIN PACK

Writer: Brandon Easton

Artist: Hendry Prasetya

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 5* 32pp, $17.99, On Sale June 14, 2023

LIMITED TO 500 COPIES! COLLECTS #1-4 COVER A COPIC VIRGIN VARIANTS PLUS BONUS #1 COVER

ISSUE #1 COVER: INHYUK LEE

ISSUE #2 COVER: SIMONE RAGGAZONI

ISSUE #3 COVER: MIGUEL MERCADO

ISSUE #4 COVER: ALEX RONALD

ISSUE #1 BONUS COVER: HENDRY PRASETYA

MORIARTY: CLOCKWORK EMPIRE #2

Writer (s): Fred Duval & Jean-Pierre Pécau

Artist: Stevan Subic

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 48pp, $4.99, On Sale: March 22, 2023

HOLMES AND WATSON FACE THE MONSTROUS MR. HYDE!

In a London opium den, a monster is killed by the police with seven bullets to the body. At the Diogenes club, an investigator and his partner thwart the Machiavellian plans of a card-playing automaton, and that evening the monster's alter ego will come out of the hospital unscathed… and Holmes and Watson are on the case!

COVER A: CLAUDIA CARANFA

COVER B: STEVAN SUBRIC

COVER C: HEATHER VAUGHAN

ATOM: THE. BEGINNING VOL. 05

Writers: Osamu Tezuka (Original Story), Masami Yuuki (Script)

Artist: Tetsuro Kasahara

Publisher: Titan Manga (imprint of Titan Comics)

SC, B&W, 5"x7", 208pp, $12.99, On Sale June 14, 2023

PREQUEL TO ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL MANGA OF ALL TIME: ASTRO BOY BY OSAMU TEZUKA!

ASTRO BOY HAS SPAWNED MULTIPLE ANIME ADAPTATIONS, VIDEO GAMES AND MORE!

A sci-fi manga about the turbulent lives of two robotics engineering students and their latest revolutionary project: the unassuming yet insanely strong A106, or "Six."

COVER: TETSURO KASAHARA

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #4

Writer: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale March 8, 2023

ASH MEETS HER MOST DANGEROUS FOE YET: LUV, NIANDER WALLACE'S 'FIRST ANGEL' – YEARS BEFORE SHE MENACES DETECTIVE K IN BLADE RUNNER 2049.

Ash, Isobel and Hythe face off against Luv, Niander Wallace's deadly Replicant Blade Runner, as the first arc of BLADE RUNNER 2039 draws to an end.

COVER A: ALAN QUAH

COVER B: VERONICA FISH

COVER C: SYD MEAD BLADE RUNNER FILM CONCEPT ARTIST

STAR WARS INSIDER #217

Publisher: Titan Magazines

SC, FC, 100pp. $9.99, On Sale March 15, 2023

CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI!

FEATURING: RETURN OF THE JEDI: THE END OF THE BEGINNING: The legacy of the 1983 blockbuster. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JOHN KNOLL: The legendary special effects expert and executive creative director at ILM. ANDOR, SEASON ONE COMPANION: Go behind the scenes of the first season with insights from the stars and filmmakers of the series.

COVER: NEWSSTAND

COVER: PX EXCLUSIVE

COVER: FOIL VARIANT ($19.99)

ULTRAMAN: THE OFFICIAL NOVELIZATION

Writer: Pat Cadigan

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 320pp, $15.95, On Sale May 10, 2023

Adapting the classic and genre-defining Ultraman series from the 1960s, this novelisation brings a fresh take to iconic and inventive adventures of Earth's kaiju-battling saviour.

Shin Hayato is the first and last line of defense against alien invaders when he becomes able to transform into the gigantic superhero, Ultraman.

Delve into the back-story of the Ultraman series with multi-award winning sci-fi writer Pat Cadigan.

LIFE IS STRANGE: STEPH'S STORY

Writer: Rosiee Thor

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 352pp, $15.95, On Sale March 22, 2023

BASED ON THE AWARD WINNING AND HUGELY POPULAR VIDEO GAME FRANCHISE FROM SQUARE ENIX WITH A WIDE AND ENTHUSIASTIC FAN BASE!

Setting the stage for her appearance in Life is Strange: True Colors, this official Steph Gingrich novel sheds light on the Drugstore Makeup years and the story of how Steph crash-landed in Haven Springs, Colorado.

ASSASSIN'S CREED: FRAGMENTS- THE BLADE OF AIZU

Writer: Olivier Gay

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 320pp, $15.95, On Sale March 15, 2023

A gripping story of sibling loyalty in the last days of medieval Japan. The first novel in a trilogy from the iconic Assassin's Creed universe.

The Templars have infiltrated the Emperor's closest advisors and push the sovereign to launch an attack against the Tokugawa Shogun, who is supported by the Brotherhood of Assassins. Is the glorious era of the samurai almost over?