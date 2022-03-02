Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported social media upset over the recent publication of King Conan #3 from Marvel Comics by writer Jason Aaron, artist Mahmud Asrar, colourist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Travis Lanham. The story featured Princess Matoaka, an American native daughter of a mystical chief, who falls in love with a Western coloniser, before later trying to seduce Conan. With Matoaka being the private name that the very real Pocahontas went by, there was considerable disquiet expressed by Indigenous American comic book readers on social media in recent days, at the use of the character in this fashion. Bleeding Cool detailed issues within the comic, and the reaction to it.

I also reported that Marvel Comics, while still believing that the new character in King Conan was meant to be fictitious, and not based on any real-life figures or culture, despite the numerous parallels and similarities, was making changes. That Marvel Comics will correct the use of such names in future printings, upcoming issues of the series, and digital editions.

But writer Jason Aaron went further, supplying Bleeding Cool with the following statement. "In KING CONAN #3, I made the ill-considered decision to give a character the name of Matoaka, a name most closely associated with the real-life Native American figure, Pocahontas. This new character is a supernatural, thousand-year-old princess of a cursed island within a world of pastiche and dark fantasy and was never intended to be based on anyone from history. I should have better understood the name's true meaning and resonance and recognized it wasn't appropriate to use it. I understand the outrage expressed by those who hold the true Matoaka's legacy dear, and for all of this and the distress it's caused, I apologize. As part of that apology, I've already taken what I was paid for the issue and donated it to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center. The character's name and appearance will be adjusted for the rest of this mini-series and in all digital and collected editions."

KING CONAN #3 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211054

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

A BEASTLY COURT! The mysterious PRINCESS of the cursed island reveals her secret to CONAN…one powerful enough to rock the foundations of the king's journey! But will her temptation save the king…or lead to ruin? It won't matter if Conan can't survive the assault of the island's violent beasts! And, as one plan fails, what does THOTH-AMON'S newest scheme bring? Parental Advisory In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99