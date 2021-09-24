Jason Pearson's Body Bags Back For 2022 As #1 CGC 9.8 Goes To Auction

Some folks have a lot of time for Jason Pearson's Body Bags. Some even have time for Jason Pearson. But he did burn a lot of bridges. An established and admired comic book creator, working on the likes of Global Frequency, Tom Strong, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Deadpool, X-Men, and many more Body Bags was his dark comedy series that reflected the lies of Leon and inspired the likes of Hack/Slash and Kick-Ass. A heavy-duty assassin called Clownface and his cute, young, assassin daughter sidekick. Panda. At one time, Dave Pearson was to star in a movie version, as Clownface.

Initially published in 1996, he has tried to revive it since, but each time has self-destructed. In late 2015, he received $39,514 from 466 backers on Kickstarter to create a 96 page Body Bags story, Don't Die Unless I Kill You; five people also donated $1200-$1500 each for commissions. Twenty-six people pledged $200 each for rewards, including a sketch card. The comic in question was to be delivered in four chapters digitally, with the print version to be mailed later. He showed off some recent Body Bags work as well, which gave the appearance of someone prodigiously creating work. There were delays, but he showed some style/character examples and, in July 2016, posted "This is the line up of the characters for the Kickstarter mini-series. There might be design changes later. We'll see. I just wanted to let you guys know that I'm on this new series like black on a black eyed pea!" later in April adding "I'm late (over a year now); understand, that the last time I did a BB series, in '96, I ended up in a hospital, in ICU, with several thousand dollars in personal debt. So when people ask for another Body Bags story, I want to bash their heads in with a baseball bat. But here we are. No complaints. No sob stories. All the pressure is on me, never on you. This story is all heart. No love. It's as brutal as my perceptions of beauty. Story is done and art is finally on the train tracks and moving forward. Kickstarter–you'll see pages at the end of next month." And that was that. A few years ago, I asked Jason Pearson directly what was up, and what I could tell people who had donating to his Kickstarter. He told me,

That I'm writing and drawing pages for a series that I really hated doing and didn't amount to much. Ironically- This series is all that I have left now to right the wrongs that I never made. That I'm doing my best. That is always what I'm doing. I could kick out a comic book series with absurd characters and with an empty story. But that would be the usual. I'm anything but usual. If you, as others, are angry with me, it's up to you I'm always going to do my best with or without you. Patience is the key if any of you wish to be with me. Thanks for asking but I doubt that will be enough at this point and time.

And that was that again. There years later, last week, he posted the following image, saying "Body Bags: Don't Die Until I Kill You. God willing… Finally." adding that it will be finally distributed in 2022. Only seven years late!

But if you want to go back twenty-five years to its origins, a copy of the original first issue as published by Dark Horse Comics at CGC 9.8 is up for auction at Heritage Auctions, going under the hammer in two days' time…

Body Bags #1 (Dark Horse/Blanc Noir, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First Blanc Noir title. First appearances of Clownface and Panda. Michael Golden cover. Jason Pearson story and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 16 in 9.8, none higher.