Jason Platt's Petectives Graphic Novels Star Purrlock & Marlowe

Petectives is a three-volume young graphic novel series by Jason Platt, featuring cat and a dog private detectives Purrlock and Marlowe.

The series features Purrlock the cat and Marlowe the dog, inspired by famous detectives.

Platt, compared to Bill Watterson, has a background in art, acting, and puppeteering.

Petectives scheduled for release in Spring 2025, with Papercutz acquiring the rights.

Petectives is a three-volume young graphic novel series by Jason Platt, featuring private detectives Purrlock and Marlowe, a cat and a dog based on Sherlock Holmes and Philip Marlowe, solving mysteries and thwarting Purrlock's arch-nemesis, Meowiarty. Marlowe is described as a "a real chill co-worker," while Purrlock is "more the anxious, gotta go-get-'em attitude." It has no relation to the Petectives webcomic by Robert J Smith.

Jason Platt grew up in Durham, North Carolina, graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design, has worked as an actor and puppeteer, and he and his family live in Davenport, Iowa. A cartoonist whose style has been compared to Bill Watterson's Calvin And Hobbes, he is the author of the hit graphic novel series Middle School Misadventures from Little Brown. Jason Platt is also back on stage, recently returning to play the quiet TV cameraman A.C. in the new comedy, The Outsider at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, in Rock Island, Illinois.

Chris Fernandez at Papercutz has acquired world English rights for Petectives, will edit and publication of the first Petectives is scheduled for the spring of 2025. Jason Platt's agent Timothy Travaglini at Transatlantic Agency did the deal.

Co-founded by Marvel Spider-Man editor Jim Salicrup, with NBM's Terry Nantier in 2005, Papercutz has a deep relationship with the bookstore market and especially the Scholastic book fairs held in schools. And was recently purchased by Mad Cave Studios.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

