Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Assorted Crisis Events, Deniz camp, Javier Pulido, printwatch

Javier Pulido Comes To Image For Assorted Crisis Events, And Then…?

Javier Pulido comes to Image Comics for Assorted Crisis Events reprint covers... but what's he up to next? Something new from Image?

Article Summary Javier Pulido brings his distinct style to all seven Assorted Crisis Events reprint covers at Image Comics.

Image hints at a possible extended collaboration with Pulido after debuting his first work for the publisher.

Fans can expect a possible eighth Pulido cover reveal and speculation about a new series in July 2026 solicits.

Assorted Crisis Events’ time-bending story continues to attract single issue demand and critical creator praise.

We're hearing from our source inside Image that Amazing Spider-Man and She-Hulk artist Javier Pulido – also known as The Pulido – isn't quite done putting his spin on Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadski's Assorted Crisis Events reprint covers, as all seven issues get reprints, from a fifth printing for the first issue, to a second printing for the seventh. Rumour has it that there will be an eighth cover from The Pulido revealed in the coming weeks. A simple DC Comics Patent Pending colour tweak won't do for Assorted Crisis Events, especially when The Pulido's brush pen hand is itching.

Which is how Image Comics was able to reveal seven new Javier Pulido covers for new printings of Assorted Crisis Events, FOCing this weekend and out on the 6th of May, suggesting that Image Comics sees the series as one of its A-list properties and hopes that Ultimate and Absolute readers will seek out Assorted. But it also hints at a potentially greater relationship with The Pulido, as this is The Pulido's first work for Image Comics. It might suggest there is more to come, A series of his own? Those July 2026 solicits are just around the corner after all. And could Deniz Camp be writing it, and thereby able to get The Pulido to do these new covers? Or might it be more of a Lorenzo De Felici's Red Roots affair…?

"We are so honored and humbled by the response to this book, I cannot express my gratitude to readers enough," said Camp. "I've heard from a lot of retailers that the single issue and trade audiences are different, and that people are still hungry for singles. And we want every kind of reader we can get, and to have this material available in whatever format people prefer! Plus, honestly, it's an excuse to have one of the greats of modern comic art do a series of jaw-dropping, thematically connected covers. I couldn't be happier!"

"In Assorted Crisis Events, Time has no bounds in this world, and readers will follow in the footsteps of normal people who are just trying to get through a normal day, but instead have to deal with time loops and space portals, confused time travelers from different eras, and alternate dimensional versions of themselves…all while just taking a stroll down the street. Meanwhile, the overarching story dives into what caused the rules of time to suddenly shift, and if it's possible to reverse the damage. Fans of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Black Mirror, and Doctor Who will enjoy this time-bending, clock-shattering new series."

Assorted Crisis Events #1, fifth printing – Lunar Code 0126IM8427

Assorted Crisis Events #2, third printing – Lunar Code 0126IM8428

Assorted Crisis Events #3, second printing – Lunar Code 1225IM8233

Assorted Crisis Events #4, second printing – Lunar Code 0126IM8429

Assorted Crisis Events #5, second printing – Lunar Code 0126IM8430

Assorted Crisis Events #6, second printing – Lunar Code 1225IM8234

Assorted Crisis Events #7, second printing – Lunar Code 1225IM8235

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