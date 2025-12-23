Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jed mackay, Kang

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End From Marvel Comics In March 2026

Jed MacKay's Avengers comes to an end from Marvel Comics in March 2026 with issue 36, three years after Timeless

This March, Avengers #36 from Marvel Comics and drawn by Farid Karimi marks the end of Jed MacKay's run on the title, which began with Timeless and The Avengers three years ago…

AVENGERS #36

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FARID KARAMI

Wraparound Connecting Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Farewell Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

On Sale 3/4

Superstar writer Jed MacKay closes out his time with Earth's Mightiest Heroes this March in AVENGERS #36. Three years of dark mysteries, epic quests and cosmos-shattering battles comes to a head in a giant-sized, can't-miss final issue, featuring artwork by current series artist Farid Karami. To celebrate this pivotal moment in Avengers history, original series artist C.F. Villa returns with a special farewell variant cover that mirrors Stuart Immonen's cover for the debut issue of MacKay's run. From the introduction of the Twilight Court and the Ashen Combine to Kang's temporal machinations and Blood Hunt, it's been an era of dramatic triumphs and epic stakes. Now, everything Jed MacKay has built comes crashing down in this startling finale that will redefine the Avengers' future!

On leaving the title, MacKay said, "It's sad to say goodbye to the Avengers after the last few years of chronicling their adventures, but we certainly had some fun- introducing them to the Impossible City, putting them against their old nemesis, Kang, and even putting them through their paces in the blood-soaked first ever Red Band event! I got to work some of the best artists working today on some of the biggest characters Marvel has, and I'll always remember my time with Earth's Mightiest Heroes fondly!" Avengers #36 will also set up the next era of Avengers, part of Chip Zdarsky's Armageddon event, Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, Captain America #6 and Armageddon/X-Men #1 Comics Giveaway Day for May 2026…

