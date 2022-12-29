Jeff Lemire & Malachi Ward Bring About Black Hammer: The End in March

Jeff Lemire is looking ahead to 2023 – and the future, or lack of it, of his Black Hammer superhero universe. Created by Jeff Lemire in 2007 but only published by Dark Horse Comics from 2016 , the series follows a group of superheroes trapped in a small town called Spiral City, unable to escape. The series explores themes of identity, memory, and the role of superheroes in society, as the characters struggle to come to terms with their new reality and figure out a way to break free from the town. Last year, Jeff Lemire indicated a finale to the series by posting an image, "Black Hammer: The End". Subsequently, he announced an exclusive deal with Image Comics in January 2022, but also stated in his Substack;

Black Hammer Reborn will feed into 2023's big new series Black Hammer: The End which is the culmination of everything I have been doing in the Black Hammer Universe these past couple of years. But, despite its title, that will not be "the end" of Black Hammer. I have several other projects percolating, one of which will launch right here in a couple more weeks! More details on that new book coming in early April.

Later he posted "Dear BLACK HAMMER Fans… The END is near. Here 4 issues. Malachi Ward and me. 2023. Get ready!" with this visual.

Malachi Ward is the creator of the Ritual comic book series from Revival House Press, The Expansion series with Matt Sheean, The Scout, Utu, and Top Five, reprinted in the 2013 edition of Best American Comics. Malachi has done work for Brandon Graham's Prophet, Prophet Strikefile and Island from Image Comics, Mome, Nobrow, and Study Group Comics. He previously worked on Black Hammer Reborn #5-8 with Jeff Lemire.

In his latest Substack newsletter, Jeff Lemire states "Now to the fun stuff…BLACK HAMMER: THE END. Spinning out of the events of Black Hammer: Reborn, Black Hammer: The End is a 6-issue mini-series written by me and illustrated by Malachi Ward. This series wraps up all the storylines we have been building over the last few years in one huge climactic story. This series will launch in MARCH and, I promise, it will change everything for the Black Hammer Universe, setting the stage for a whole new era of Black Hammer stories in 2023 and beyond."

"Here is the first look at a variant cover for the series by the amazing Max Fuimara! See you all in 2023. Have a HAPPY NEW YEAR." And the Substack Black Hammer story will be published by Dark Horse in February in comic shops and March in bookstores.

LAST DAYS OF BLACK HAMMER FROM WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT220472

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Stefano Simeone

From the critically acclaimed and Eisner-Award winning writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth), along with artist Stefano Simeone (Good Luck) comes this essential prequel to the epic events of Black Hammer volume 1. The Last Days of Black Hammer details the heroics of Joe Weber-the original hero known as Black Hammer-at the height of his power, along with the rest of the main Black Hammer heroes like Golden Gail, Abraham Slam, and Barbalien in the final days leading up their cataclysmic battle with the cosmic villain Anti-God and their imprisonment on the limbo farm! Collects the original Substack series for the first time!In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $19.99