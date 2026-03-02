Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Charlir Adlard, Harper Collins, HarperAlley., jeff lemire, substack, teddy kristiansen

Jeff Lemire & Teddy Kristiansen's Mr Oblivion Graphic Novels For 2027

Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen's Mr Oblivion Graphic Novels for 2027, and something with Charlie Adlard to follow.

Article Summary Jeff Lemire teams with Teddy Kristiansen for a three-part Mr. Oblivion graphic novel series at Harper Alley.

Mr. Oblivion follows Marty McCabe, a retired occult detective drawn back into supernatural adventures.

First volume, Incantations, is set to debut in summer 2027, with each book over 200 pages long.

Lemire's five-book deal also includes stand-alone graphic novels, one featuring art by Charlie Adlard.

Jeff Lemire, of Sweet Tooth and Black Hammer, announced a new graphic novel series with artist and collaborator of old, Teddy Kristiansen, a three-book series called Mr Oblivion, to be published by Harper Collins' HarperAlley graphic novel imprint, with two further books from Jeff to be announced. He wrote it all up on his Substack, and if you'd subscribed, you'd have read it there, but you didn't, so you have to read it here. Cut… and paste.

"I have signed a 5-book deal with Harper Collins' Harper Alley imprint as part of their inaugural line of original graphic novels for adults! The first 3 books of this new deal will be the supernatural detective series, MR. OBLIVION with artist Teddy Kristiansen. Mr Oblivion follows Marty McCabe, who was once the world's greatest occult detective, Mr Oblivion, but now, twenty years later, sells real estate in the suburbs and struggles with middle age, marriage, and a teenage daughter. But, when the demons of his past return (literally), Marty must once again put on the fabled Merlin Mask to save his family, even if it eats his soul alive. Mr Oblivion will be three 200+ page original graphic novels written by me and illustrated by Teddy Kristiansen. The first volume, Incantations, will be published in the Summer of 2027."

"The other two books in my Harper deal will each be stand-alone graphic novels, one will be illustrated by Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead) and the fifth book will be…well, let's keep that one a surprise for later :) More details about Mr. Oblivion and my Harper Collins deal to come!" And if you sign up to Jeff Lemire's Substack, you'll be able to read them about fourteen minutes before it pops up on Bleeding Cool…

