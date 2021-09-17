Jeff Parker Expands Meteor Men in Oni Press December 2021 Solicits

Oni Press is to publish an expanded version of Jeff Parker and Sandy Jarrell's classic comic Meteor Men from seven years ago… now with an additional twenty pages. There's also a second volume of Ariel Ries' Witchy, and more Rick And Morty to go round. Here are their full solicitations for December 2021.

METEOR MEN EXPANDED EDITION TP #0 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

OCT211600

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Sandy Jarrell

One summer night, Alden Baylor sits in a field watching the largest meteor shower in human history. What begins as teenage adventure becomes something more-the celestial event brings travelers who will change the world completely, and Alden discovers a connection to one of them. How does a young man who had to grow up fast handle the invasion of his planet? Can Alden keep humanity from oblivion? From writer Jeff Parker (Aquaman, Hulk) and artist Sandy Jarrell (Batman '66) comes this story of adolescence, friendship, and hard decisions. The deluxe Expanded Edition features twenty new pages of story and art interspersed with the original pages of this modern classic!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WITCHY VOL 02

OCT211601

(W) Ariel Ries (A / CA) Ariel Ries

In the witch kingdom Hyalin, the strength of your magic is determined by the length of your hair.

Low on magic and on the run after committing the ultimate heresy of cutting one's hair, Nyneve and her raven companion, Banana, head into an ancient forest in search of safe transport. However, when Nynever butts heads with the gruff and overbearing broom-maker Kaveh, she starts to wonder if she wouldn't be better off in the hands of the Witch Guard.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ORCS IN SPACE TP VOL 02 (MR)

OCT211603

(W) Michael Tanner, Abed Gheith, Rashad Gheith (A) Francois Vigneault

Mayhem ensues! Volume 2 of Justin Roiland's hilarious series Orcs in Space finds Gor, Kravis, and Mongtar making new allies and enemies across the greater Galactigon. With the help of an increasingly sapient D.O.N.A., the orcs face off with an eccentric scrapper bot, a cantankerous cat mechanic, and incur the wrath of a biker gang called the Fuzzballs to discover the truth about D.O.N.A.'s mysterious creator. Will they survive the standoff with evil scientist Dr. Smedley before Starbleep, the Space Rats, and the rest of the orc-hating universe hunt them down?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 15.99

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #3

OCT211604

(W) Christopher Sebela (A) Kendall Goode, Gab Contreras

Kat has shockingly signed a deal with the devil. Well, not the devil, but an extremely unpleasant demon named Chad who is as chaotic and troublesome as they come. After being breadcrumbed with edibles and first-class flights all the way to Belarus to make a special ghost delivery, Kat finds herself at the proverbial crossroads and must decide if she's willing to be a pawn in the ongoing battle between good and evil.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE #6

OCT211605

(W) Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith, Michael Tanner (A) Francois Vigneault, Dave Pender, DJ Chavis

When the orcs eat literally everything on the Aarken, D.O.N.A. stops at the three-star dining and tourist-trap experience Starstop Zitti for provisions. Kravis goes Wally Waffles-wild until he unwittingly ticks off the cutest scariest biker gang in the galactigon. Will the orcs rumble with the Fuzzballs?!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KAIJUMAX SEASON 6 #5

OCT211606

(W) Zander Cannon (A / CA) Zander Cannon

FINAL SEASON! Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of the Kaijumax inmates pressed into service, the alien invasion is now 50 percent contained. But even in the extinguished areas, deadly UFOs may still flare up and injure the unwary. The mayor of Chiba returns to reconcile with the hostile Whoofy one last time, little knowing the ace he still has up his sleeve. Also: reluctant anti-heroism! A sobering shipping container of coffee! Love amid the burning embers! And…the most titanic face-turn of all time??

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY ANNIHILATION TOUR TP #0

OCT211607

(W) Lilah Sturges, Kyle Starks, Zac Gorman (A) CJ Cannon, Ryan Hill, Katy Farina

An all-new collection featuring four of Rick and Morty's greatest hits! Thrill to the rise and fall of the Flesh Curtains; witness a revolution against Rick; experience the pure sci-fi horror of "Morty Shines"; and in the finale, an alien invasion that threatens all of reality!

Collecting the fan-favorite stories from Rick and Morty #s 4, 23, 26, and Rick and Morty Presents: The Flesh Curtains!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSESTS #2 CVR A WILLIAMS

OCT211608

(W) James Asmus (A) Jarrett Williams, Jeremy Lawson

Lights! Camera! Action! Things are getting weird at the Smith house as Glom-Con ramps up production on all things Rick, Morty, and the whole Smith family. Meanwhile, can Rick and Morty survive each other's contempt long enough to escape from…wherever the heck they are?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #2 CVR A HICKEY

OCT211610

(W) Brenda Hickey (A / CA) Brenda Hickey

Tired of city life, Tsunoda heads to the spa to relax and surprise Aggretsuko. Unbeknownst to everyone, life at the seemingly idyllic spa is about to turn hair-raising when an oni spirit becomes angry.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99