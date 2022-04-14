Jellybean Johnson Launches We Can Funk Graphic Novel

Garry George "Jellybean" Johnson based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is a music producer and drummer for The Time/The Family with Prince, who worked alongside producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewi and worked with the likes of Alexander O'Neal, Cherrelle and Janet Jackson. In 1990, the two co-produced Jackson's #1 single, Black Cat. He was also a co-founder of the MPLS Sound Museum. He is working with Fairsquare Comics on a new graphic anthology We Can Funk: A Graphic Journey In2 Funkdom on Kickstarter. The graphic anthology pairs together twelve musical icons with writers and artists for twelve stories honouring musical legends from James Brown to Prince.

We Can Funk includes stories from David F. Walker, Stephanie Williams, Jim Mafhood, Joe Eisma, Gary Phillips, Joseph Illidge and Meredith Laxton, Uko Smith, TC Harris, Greg Burnham, Bleeding Cool's own Hannibal Tabu, Julian Voloj and Fairsquare's Fabrice Sapolsky.

"Funk music and comics have been part of my life since I was 10 years old. It was only a matter of time until I could cross them over. And I brought a few friends along with me for the ride" says FairSquare Comics publisher and We Can Funk contributor Fabrice Sopolsky.

The We Can Funk Kickstarter campaign comes with a B-Side, a companion cookbook inspired by legends of Funk: The Funky Cookbook, inspired by these legends of funk, created by French chef and funk fanatic Sarah Benlolo and is set to include 50+ recipes inspired by world-renowned musicians featured in the graphic novel and more.

From George Clinton to Betty Davis, We Can Funk is a funk-inspired graphic anthology that is equal parts chart-topping singles and deep cuts. This book is available exclusively through the newly launched Kickstarter campaign, which is live now, with special add-ons and rewards for backers like tote bags, enamel pins, and a vinyl picture disc featuring an exclusive companion soundtrack by Sophian Alkurdi.