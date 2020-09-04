Jen de Oliveira Turns Reggie Into Graphic Novels For Little, Brown

Reggie is an all-ages web comic created by Jen de Oliveira and can be read online here. Reggie follows the everyday adventures of Reginald "Reggie" Guinn, kid penguin, and has now been picked up as two planned graphic novels by Esther Cajahuaringa at Little, Brown. The publication of the first two Reggie graphic novels is scheduled for summer 2023 and summer 2024 and Oliveira's agent Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary negotiated the deal for world rights.

Jen is a writer, cartoonist, and elementary school teacher from California who lives in the East Bay with her husband. She is also the co-creator (with Mika Song) of Sunday Haha, a free weekly comics newsletter for kids. Jen earned a Bachelor's Degree in Animation and Illustration from San José State University and a teaching credential from CSU East Bay.

Little, Brown is part of the Hachette Book Group. Last year, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for a number of years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction. And Reggie is a part of that.