Jennifer Pierce Gets Own Comic, Batman & Robin & Howard Gets Sequel

Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con, the character of Lightning, Jennifer Pierce, is getting a solo comic from DC for the first time.

Announced during DC's Books for Young Readers panel today at San Diego Comic-Con, the character of Lightning, Jennifer Pierce, daughter of Black Lightning, is getting a solo comic from DC Comics for the first time. Lightning: Changes will be written by novelist-turned-comic writer Sherri L. Smith and will be drawn by Lily J. Allen.

Lightning was created the future-set Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross, and then appeared in the regular DC Universe as a member of the Justice Society of America. She gained a greater profile after being played by China Annie McClain and Laura Kariuki in the Black Lighting TV series.

Lightning: Changes will tell the story of 13-year-old Jennifer Pierce, and her relationship with a young Lex Luthor, with a sister going to college and a dad who she doesn't know is the Black Lightning.

Also announced at the panel is the news that Jeffrey Brown's graphic novel Batman and Robin and Howard will be getting a sequel, Batman and Robin and Howard Summer Breakdown, as a three-issue mini-series which will then be collected as a graphic novel. And pointing out that no one's dad is cool even if your dad is Batman. Hugh Jackman made that point wonderfully.  Expect more football…

Sunday, July 23 • 11:15am – 12:15 pm Room 6DE
DC Books for Young Readers
DC showcases some of the creators behind the publisher's popular middle-grade and young adult graphic novels, with announcements about titles arriving soon. Star writers and artists who will be discussing their projects include Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Penelope and Jerry Gaylord (Diana and the Hero's Journey; Clark & Lex), Jeffrey Brown (Batman and Robin and Howard), and Jim Benton (Fann Club: Batman Squad), with a surprise guest.

