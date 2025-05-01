Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Pride, Jenny Blake

Jenny Blake Tells Her Story in the DC Comics Pride 2025 Anthology

Jenny Blake tells her story with Sara Soler in the DC Comics Pride 2025 Anthology

DC Comics has announced the addition of a new story, Master Planner, by writer Jenny Blake and artist Sara Soler with lettering by Jodie Troutman, to DC Pride 2025. And are comparing it to the late Kevin Conroy's personal story, Finding Batman, with J. Bone in 2022, and Phil Jimenez's autobiographical story, Spaces, drawn by Giulio Macaione in 2024, as a "poignant exploration of Blake's identity, authenticity, and the universal quest for self-understanding."

The comic has been rescheduled from late May to the 4th of June for Pride Month, and includes writers Vita Ayala, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Maya Houston, Sam Maggs, Tim Sheridan, and Josh Trujillo; artists Don Aguillo, Vincent Cecil, Derek Charm, A.L. Kaplan, Giulio Macaione, Alex Moore, Skylar Patridge, Emilio Pilliu, Max Sarin, and Phillip Sevy; colorists Eren Angiolini, Jordie Bellaire, Tríona Farrell, and Marissa Louise; letterers Aditya Bidikar, Frank Cvetkovic, Lucas Gattoni, Ariana Maher, Morgan Martinez, and Jodie Troutman for main story The Heart Wants; along with Blake, Solar, and Troutman for Master Planner. The 96-page Prestige format comic will feature a main cover by Kris Anka and variant covers by Sozomaika, Julia Reck, and Jack Hughes (1:25), all priced at $9.99 US (card stock).

Jenny Blake, who has worked in comics for across five decades as co-creator of Black Lightning, Misty Knight, Black Goliath and Tigra, and who recently came out as transgender, states "When I came out as transgender, the comics community was overwhelmingly loving and supportive. Being asked to contribute to this anthology was unexpected and so affirming. I've done a lot of cool things in my 50-plus years in comics, but this story is one of the things I'm most proud of. I see myself in this story and I hope readers see something of themselves in it. I had a wonderful time writing my story, and I hope the readers enjoy it as much as I did."

DC Comics states, "The story, brought vividly to life by the extraordinary artistry of Sara Soler, invites readers into a journey that is both deeply personal and widely relatable, bridging human experiences of transformation, resilience, and belonging. Soler's style beautifully captures the essence of Blake's narrative, creating a perfect harmony between words and visuals. Blake's original story, along with the entire creative team across DC Pride, is a testament to the strength of community and the power of storytelling in building empathy and understanding."

"Superhero comics are a really perfect medium for telling a story about community," said Jude Ellison S. Doyle about DC Pride 2025. "These characters inherently live in community, in-universe and out, and are kept alive by the community of fans and readers that sustains their existence. So getting to sit with a bunch of queer comics creators and build a story about queer superheroes together felt really healing and right."

"Growing up, I was a huge DC Comics fan," continued Maya Houston. "Once I realized my own queerness and found a community within that identity, it became even more exciting to see the heroes I grew up loving resemble the lives of my loved ones and myself. It showed that we didn't need a cape to feel triumphant. DC Pride is so important because it serves as a celebration of LGBTQ+ experiences."

"It really is an honor to work alongside these talented, passionate creators and tell stories that celebrate our community," added Josh Trujillo. "I came out at a time when there were virtually no mainstream queer superheroes, so I can't overstate what being a part of DC Pride means to me. All of us in the book are lucky enough to build on the hard work of previous queer creators. I hope together we can move the needle and expand what representation means in the DC Universe."

"Oh man, I'm like a broken record on this when I say: Every reader deserves to see themselves in comics!" said Tim Sheridan. "And if Pride stands for anything, it should stand for our resilience in the face of uncertainty, anxiety, and hate—and for the heroes, all around us and in the mirror, who, despite all of it, keep on going. This year's story (and it is, for the first time, one big, unified story) will try and address some of what we're collectively feeling, because ignoring it just feels dishonest. And, like, if we're gonna have pride, let's have pride in everything, including our anxieties and fears. The idea is to own all of it, even that darker stuff, and, together, look for the light to lead us through. Now, that doesn't mean there isn't any joy in this book! Quite the opposite, in fact. It's got all the things: highs, lows, ups, downs, a smooch or two, and a big, cosmic superhero problem to be dealt with!"

DC's editorial team has also selected a handful of letters, cosplay, and fan art to be published in a letters column within the pages of DC Pride 2025 that were originally shared on the DC Official Discord server, and fan contributions to DC Pride 2025 are intended to reflect how the legacy of DC's storytelling has impacted, or reflected, their LGBTQIA+ identity, journey, or experience.

