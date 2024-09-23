Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Jenny Sparks, Tom King

Jenny Sparks, Great Grand-Daughter of Charles Darwin, Snogged Superman

Last week DC Comics published a new Jenny Sparks series by Tom King and Jeff Spokes, which added a few more points.

Warren Ellis and Tom Raney created Jenny Sparks in 1997 for Stormwatch. She later joined The Authority as The Spirit of the 20th Century, having been born at its beginning and dying at its end. In her lifetime, she was shown to have influenced many of the most significant individuals who shaped that century, both positively and negatively.

Last week DC Comics published a new Jenny Sparks series by Tom King and Jeff Spokes, which added a few more points across the twentieth century and before.

Such as making Charles Darwin her great grandfather, who is indeed buried in Westminster Abbey. Though in our world, he gets the white grave and the black is for fellow scientist Johannes Herschel, who invented the blueprint, and named seven moons of Saturn and four moons of Uranus, the planet discovered by his father, and whose work inspired Darwin.

Oh, and the No 73 bus doesn't go past Westminster Abbey where Jenny Sparks is revived. But anyway, it's a different world. Charles Darwin only had two great-granddaughters, Helena Darwin Cornford and Ruth Clare Chapman…

On the 11th of September, 2001. As the planes fly into the World Trade Center. There's probably a reason for that as well.

As well as a new shared history with Superman…

As I have had to explain to at least one outraged American, "snog" is a long kiss. Nothing necessarily else…

JENNY SPARKS #1 (OF 6) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

THE WILD STORM BEGINS! What could four strangers have to do with the fate of the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the planet he once swore to protect. Can any hero stop him? Well, it may take the most unconventional of them all…Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked with keeping ALL the heroes in line, no matter the cost. With a snap of her fingers, she's entered the fray and won't quit until the job is done! The Spirit of the 20th Century returns for the 21st in this action-packed new miniseries by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Jeff Spokes! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024 JENNY SPARKS #2 (OF 6) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

IT'S JENNY VERSUS THE 21ST CENTURY AS TOM KING AND RISING STAR ARTIST JEFF SPOKES' NEW WILDSTORM SERIES RAGES ON! The Spirit of the 20th century returns for the 21st! Thinking her time on this world has finally ended, Jenny lays down to rest only to be woken by the horrific events of September 11th, 2001. Humanity still needs her, especially four seemingly random strangers in a bar. Will Captain Atom spare them from his murderous wrath? Or is Jenny in over her head? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024 JENNY SPARKS #3 (OF 6) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

The Justice League arrives on the scene to save the day, but will they listen to Jenny as she warns them this is a threat like no other? Could the heroes be outmatched by the might of Captain Atom in his quest for divinity? Let the games begin! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024 JENNY SPARKS #4 (OF 7) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

Jenny tries to negotiate for the release of Captain Atom's hostages after the Justice League falls to his godlike powers. Can the spirit of the 20th century prevail in the 21st? Or is the reluctant hero in over her head? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024 JENNY SPARKS #5 (OF 7) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

Time and options are running out for Jenny Sparks as Captain Atom grows restless waiting for his demands to be fulfilled. As he begins to play a dangerous game with the hostages, Jenny delves deeper into Atom's past, searching for answers. Could his tragic story reveal the key to his defeat? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

