Jerry Bennington, IDW President, Latest To Leave?

In July, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Chris Ryall was leaving IDW Publishing as Chief Creative Officer, President and Publisher, after many years at the publisher. We then learned that his position would be taken over by a number of people. Jerry Bennington was named as President of IDW Publishing, while Jud Meyers was named as Publisher of IDW Publishing – we also noted at the time that Meyers was a controversial figure with retailers.

Days later, it all came to a head as Jud Meyers was on administrative leave, and Bleeding Cool detailed the emerging reasons why, with retailers and distributors claiming foul. Meyers was reportedly let go at IDW, with Jerry Bennington initially taking over his role, before a more permanent replacement was found in one Nachie Marsham.

There have been a number of departures since, but yesterday, Bleeding Cool got the word that the latest was new President appointee Jerry Benninfton had now left IDW. Which means IDW has lost two Presidents and two Publishers in a matter of months. Anyone else fancy the job?

Jerry Bennington worked as a comic book retailer and distributor in the late eighties and early nineties, before establishing the trading card publisher Krome Productions and Chromium Graphics, specialising in foil and metallic cards, before moving onto Upper Deck as Vice President of Marketing. He joined IDW Publishing as Vice President of New Product Development in 2012, became Executive Vice President, Product Management in 2012 and President in 2020.

Bleeding Cool contacted IDW representatives and Jerry Bennington, without response. We wish Jerry the best of luck in what else he chooses to do.. He has not yet updated his impressive looking LinkedIn page.