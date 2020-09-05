Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers

Marsham is no stranger to licensed properties and making nice with their rights holders, working with the Marvel imprint on prose and picture books. He also had a stint at DC editorial and at Wizard Magazine.

In the announcement of his hiring, Cherry showed his deep reverence for comics lore, saying he learned the work of comics from his father. That he was standing on the shoulders of like Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Neal Adams, and Harry Lampert, among other creators.

after the New X-Men, after debuts from Black Lightning and Luke Cage and Black Panther, there were no Black people working in editorial for the one of the two largest comic book publishers until 1979, and none at DC for years after that. During his tenure there, staffers in the Bullpen would rub his head for luck, which was just one of scores of microaggressions and casually racist things he endured from some of the most beloved names in comics.

Famous Funnies There is a case to be made that he is the first African-American writer in mainstream comics as well. Which again means that 46 years passed since kicked off the comic book industry in 1933 without any Black people having a writing voice in what appeared on the page.

There have been Black editors at certain points: Milestone Comics veteran Joe Illidge has enjoyed tours of duty at DC Comics, Valiant, A Wave Blue World, and currently is at Heavy Metal . Eisner nominee Karl Bollers was an editor at Valiant and Marvel, Harvey Richards was famously an assistant editor at DC for many years.

Thirteen years shy of the century mark, Black people have assumed the primary positions of power at two of the biggest publishers. Is this a great milestone that we've finally achieved, or is it weird to still be looking at "first Black person to get a job" things in the freaking 21st century?

Time will tell if this will lead to actual change in the systemic exclusion of many underrepresented populations or if it will face the challenge of Chief Diversity Officers in the corporate world.