Jesus Orellana Brings A Juvenile To Image Comics In December

Jesus Orellana of Rosa brings a Juvenile comic book series to Image Comics in their December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Juvenile explores a future world where a virus grants teens telekinetic abilities, hidden by adults.

Orellana is known for his 2011 animated sci-fi short film Rosa, which gained significant industry attention.

Juvenile miniseries promises a cinematic blend, combining film and comic elements seamlessly.

Jesus Orellana, a comic book artist turned movie maker behind the short sci-fi animated film Rosa, released in 2011 that got 20th Century Fox, Simon Kinberg and his Genre Films, Scott Glassgold and Raymond Brothers of I Am Entertainment all of a flutter. And planned to direct a live-action version of the animated short which he had made from his home computer in Barcelona without any further budget. Rosa was described as "an epic sci-fi short film that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where all natural life has disappeared. From the destruction awakes Rosa, a cyborg deployed from the Kernel project, mankind's last attempt to restore the earth's ecosystem. Rosa will soon learn that she is not the only entity that has awakened and must fight for her survival."

Now he has a new sci-fi project, a comic book called Juvenile , as part of Image Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

JUVENILE #1 (OF 5) CVR A ORELLANA

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240424

(W) Jesus Orellana (A/CA) Jesus Orellana

Mini-Series Premiere. In a future where a deadly virus kills everyone upon reaching adulthood, teenagers are confined to massive medical facilities-until a mysterious new patient arrives and reveals a shocking secret! Sara is locked up in El Castillo, a fortress for troubled youth ruled with an iron fist by a retired military officer. Everything changes with the arrival of a mysterious new patient who reveals a shocking secret: the virus isn't killing them; it is giving them telekinetic abilities that the adults are desperately trying to suppress with medication and experimental surgeries. In a race against time, they decide to use their newfound powers to escape. But when the adults find out, they will discover that not only are their lives at stake, but also the fate of the human race. Visionary filmmaker Jesus Orellana storms into comics with a cinematic five-issue miniseries that seamlessly bridges the gap between film and comics!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: $3.99

And you can watch Rosa right here... while it stays up.

