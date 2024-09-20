Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full December 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Energon Universe, spawn

Article Summary Discover Image Comics' December 2024 releases including new series and anticipated continuations.

Preview new limited series such as "Doll Parts," "Dust to Dust," and more.

Enjoy holiday-themed one-shots like "Creepshow Holiday Special" and "Dread the Halls."

Catch the return of favorites like "Snotgirl" and explore the latest in the Spawniverse and Energon Universe.

These are the full Image Comics December 2024 solicits and solicitations, debuting on Bleeding Cool (though we did break a couple of them out earlier while this was uploading…) With Doll Parts, Dust To Dust, Juvenile, Dread The Halls, Freddie Fix, Motherfu-kin' Monsters, Top Cow Holiday Special as well as the return of Snotgirl, as well as all the Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse, Spawniverse, Giant Generator and Energon Universe to dig into…

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240399

OCT240400 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR B VECCHIO

OCT240401 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR C VECCHIO

OCT240402 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR D CIOFFI

OCT240403 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV

OCT240404 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR F 25 COPY INCV

OCT240405 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR G VECCHIO

OCT240406 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR H BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

Mini-Series Premiere. A twisted new entry in the Lovesick universe from Russ Manning Award winner Luana Vecchio. Twelve-year-old Madeleine dreads the idea of growing up. She fears becoming like the cruel older girls or facing the contempt of her devoutly religious mother. But most of all, she doesn't want to become a target for the monsters that are out there, hiding in plain sight. However, a stomach-churning discovery forces Madeleine to confront the harsh reality that growing up isn't a choice-it's survival. Part coming-of-age and part horror-thriller, Doll Parts is a must-read for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the twisted universe of Lovesick, where youth and innocence are nothing more than meat for the cruel.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) CVR A JONES

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240407

OCT240408 – DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV FEGREDO

OCT240409 – DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) CVR C 20 COPY INCV COIPEL & WILSON

(W) J. G. Jones, Phil Bram (A / CA) J. G. Jones

Mini-Series Premiere. Comics' all-star artist, JG Jones (Wanted), presents the first suspense-filled issue of his new Giant Generator limited series. Jones, teaming up with co-writer, Phil Bram, spins an unforgettable yarn of desperation, murder, and resilience in this beautifully hand-painted story of Americana in the primal grip of brutality. In the darkest days of the Great Depression, death stalks the Dust Bowl. As towering dust storms blast the parched Oklahoma panhandle, farmers try to flee the failing town of New Hope, but no one gets far. Battling his own demons, Sheriff Meadows teams up with Sarah, a traveling photojournalist, in a desperate fight to stop a serial killer on the loose-the Death that rides the Dusters.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

CREEPSHOW 2024 HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR A MORAZZO

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240410

(W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Rob Williams (A) Pye Parr, Stevan Subic (CA) Martin Morazzo

Have a Ho-Ho-Horrifying Holiday Season! A New Year's Eve party gets fiendish as Tini Howard (Catwoman), Blake Howard (Punchline), and Stevan Subic (The Riddler: Year One) will have you crying for your mummy in the new year! Beloved comedian Terry Reno revisits a holiday classic, from the Petrol Head team of Rob Williams and Pye Parr, that quickly takes a shocking turn before a live studio audience!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

CREEPSHOW 2024 HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR B PARR

CREEPSHOW 2024 HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A WOLF

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240413

(W) Jordan Hart, Chris Ryall (A) Walter Pax, Jimmy Kucaj, Fabio Veras, Lee Ferguson (CA) Maria Wolf

The perfect holiday stocking stuffer-a collection of horror tales to read curled up by the light of the Yule log "Be of Good Fear!" Long before Americans celebrated horror on Halloween, the Victorians did it gathered around a fireplace on Christmas Eve. Dread the Halls honors this macabre tradition by wishing you and yours "Happy Holidays" with stories of ghosts, ghastly abominations, and vile creatures. Covers by red-hot artists Maria The Wolf, Marguerite Sauvage, wrapping-paper variant by Jordan Hart, and a holiday homage cover by Lee Ferguson, will allow you to spread the dread this season in horrifically festive style!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B SAUVAGE

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR C HART

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 10 COPY INCV FERGUSON

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR E 20 COPY INCV WOLF

FREDDIE FIX (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240418

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Mike Perkins

A twisted horror tale from Garth Ennis (the legendary creator of The Boys and Preacher) and Mike Perkins (Bat-man: First Knight, Swamp Thing)! Hollywood After Dark-werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and… things. They all have their kinks, and they all get in deep shit. They all call Freddie… to fix it. The horror-skewed intersection of The Boys and Ray Donovan. The debut offering from Ninth Circle, the creator-owned, creator-driven, horror showcase of standalone bone-chilling tales of terror and mayhem! NOTE: this one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8 1/2" x 10 7/8") & feature a cardstock cover.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

FREDDIE FIX (ONE-SHOT) CVR B 10 COPY INCV FRUSIN

HORIZON EXP MOTHERFU-KIN MONSTERS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A HARRIS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240420

(W) J Holtham (A / CA) Michal Lee Harris

Esteemed TV writer J. Holtham (Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale, Marvel's Jessica Jones) and white-hot indie cartoonist Michael Lee Harris (Black Hitler, Choco Leche) present an Evil Dead for black nerds-a modern spin on the action-packed horror comedy for fans of Bitter Root and Chew.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

HORIZON EXP MOTHERFU-KIN MONSTERS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B LOTAY

HORIZON EXP MOTHERFU-KIN MONSTERS (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 25 INC

TOP COW HOLIDAY SPECIAL ALL THROUGH HOUSE (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240423

(W) Marguerite Bennett, Matt Hawkins, Marc Silvestri (A) Tina Valentino, Giuseppe Cafaro, Atilio Rojo (CA) Marc Silvestri (A / CA) Arif Prianto

Snuggle up by the fire, but stay out of the shadows, and join us for The Top Cow Holiday Special (2024), featuring three eight-page tales based on classic holiday stories with a Top Cow twist! Marguerite Bennett and Giuseppe Cafaro bring you a tale from Witchblade, where Sara flashes back to her grandmother and the story of "The Befana," the Italian Christmas Witch! Marc Silvestri and Tina Valentino team up to bring a heartwarming Christmas tale from The Darkness, featuring Santa Claus, a family of Darklings, and an old friend who joins the fun based on "The Night Before Christmas." Matt Hawkins and Atilio Rojo put Aphrodite IX through her paces as she navigates a deadly series of mazes based on "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

JUVENILE #1 (OF 5) CVR A ORELLANA

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240424

OCT240425 – JUVENILE #1 (OF 5) CVR B ORELLANA

OCT240426 – JUVENILE #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ORELLANA

OCT240427 – JUVENILE #1 (OF 5) CVR D LLOVET

(W) Jesus Orellana (A / CA) Jesus Orellana

Mini-Series Premiere. In a future where a deadly virus kills everyone upon reaching adulthood, teenagers are confined to massive medical facilities-until a mysterious new patient arrives and reveals a shocking secret! Sara is locked up in El Castillo, a fortress for troubled youth ruled with an iron fist by a retired military officer. Everything changes with the arrival of a mysterious new patient who reveals a shocking secret: the virus isn't killing them; it is giving them telekinetic abilities that the adults are desperately trying to suppress with medication and experimental surgeries. In a race against time, they decide to use their newfound powers to escape. But when the adults find out, they will discover that not only are their lives at stake, but also the fate of the human race. Visionary filmmaker Jes s Orellana storms into comics with a cinematic five-issue miniseries that seamlessly bridges the gap between film and comics!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BLACK CLOAK #11

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240441

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

Everything comes to a head as Black Cloak's Essex, Pax, and Alden come face to face with the monster behind the Dragyern. Can saving Kiros mean not setting everything on fire this time? What happens if the last city in the world… falls?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #5 CVR A FRY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240442

OCT240443 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #5 CVR B COLAK (MR)

OCT240444 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HAWTHORNE (MR)

OCT240445 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #5 CVR D 20 COPY INCV RUGG (MR)

(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Paul Fry

New Story Arc. Introducing the all-new, all-violent Gang of Four! The next generation of evil has arrived-and they've got a score to settle with the new Blood Squad Seven! Can super-heroes exist without super-villains? And vice versa? Find out in this issue!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

CREEPSHOW VOL 3 #4 (OF 5) CVR A MORAZZO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240446

OCT240447 – CREEPSHOW VOL 3 #4 (OF 5) CVR B TORRES (MR)

OCT240448 – CREEPSHOW VOL 3 #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BEACH (MR)

(W) Mike Carey, Acky Bright (A) Mark Torres, Acky Bright (CA) Martin Morazzo

The penultimate issue of everyone's favorite horror anthology is here as the legendary Mike Carey (Lucifer) and Mark Torres (Cold Spots) bring you a tale about a man who loves war but may find that he's the one truly fighting for his life. Plus, sensational Japanese creator Acky BRIGHT (DC vs Vampires) brings his unique horrific vision to a terrifying tale about how far one woman would go for beauty…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

DEAD EYES THE EMPTY FRAMES #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCCREA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240449

OCT240450 – DEAD EYES THE EMPTY FRAMES #4 (OF 5) CVR B 15 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) John McCrea

It's all gone to hell for the man in the mask. The heat is on him, the mob has him in his crosshairs, and now maybe his old friend Wheels is ready to screw him over. The curse of Dead Eyes is about to claim another victim-Martin Dobbs! Can he pull another rabbit out of his sweaty, filthy mask? Plus-the fate of the half billion in art is revealed! All that and a variant photo cover of John McCrea as Dead Eyes by Gerry Duggan.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2 CVR A FAILLA

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240451

OCT240452 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2 CVR B SPEARS

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Patric Reynolds (CA) Marco Failla

The journey of the Gunslinger continues, but he is not alone. While his transformation is complete, there are those who are hunting him, looking to steal his power.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

DRAWING BLOOD #9 (OF 12) CVR A EASTMAN

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240453

OCT240454 – DRAWING BLOOD #9 (OF 12) CVR B BISHOP

OCT240455 – DRAWING BLOOD #9 (OF 12) CVR C EASTMAN

(W) David Avallone, Kevin Eastman (A) Ben Bishop, Troy Little, Jason Moore (A / CA) Kevin Eastman

Bookman's self-destructive episode has landed him in a psychiatric rehab facility for a month. Just thirty days to figure out how to fix his broken life and find his way out of the maze he's built for himself. The answer waits for him in the most ridiculous solution imaginable.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #7 CVR A BROWN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240456

OCT240457 – FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #7 CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Garry Brown

Asami and MacRaith's exploration of the island doesn't go as planned when a terrifying new player emerges from the forest: this is the first appearance of the Butcher of Caledonia! He's into rough stuff. As if the lovers' lives weren't hard enough. Mohan and his cultists are still trying to kill them, and the sabotage that prevents any escape from the island must be dealt with if they have any hope of leaving purgatory. Happy holidays from hell!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

FERAL #9 CVR A FORSTNER RODRIGUEZ FLEECS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240458

OCT240459 – FERAL #9 CVR B FORSTNER FLEECS PASSALAQUA

OCT240460 – FERAL #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER

OCT240461 – FERAL #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MELO

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner (CA) Trish Forster, Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Tone Rodriguez

Chaos in the Cat Lady's House of Horrors! What once seemed like sanctuary has become a dangerous nightmare as Elsie races to save Gigi and her kittens from human enemies and rabid animals! Don't miss the penultimate chapter to the second arc of this smash-hit series from the creators of Stray Dogs!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240462

OCT240463 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR B FINCH MIKI & MCCAIG

OCT240464 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA

OCT240465 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOORE & LUCAS

OCT240466 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV SCHMIDT

OCT240467 – GI JOE (2024) #2 CVR F 100 COPY INCV CHEW

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly

The biggest comic book launch of the decade continues! Cobra Commander unveils the next phase of his plan-meet The Valkyries, the newest Cobra special operatives unit. And as they race to retrieve the new mysterious weapon, will Duke suffer his first failure as the leader of G.I. Joe?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

FREE AGENTS #6 CVR A MOONEY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240468

OCT240469 – FREE AGENTS #6 CVR B MAGUIRE

OCT240470 – FREE AGENTS #6 CVR C LOTAY

(W) Kurt Busiek, Fabian Nicieza (A) Triona Farrell (A / CA) Stephen Mooney

Trapped in PSYCHE-STIM! Their minds dominated by their leader, Barrage, the Agents fight back-only to learn shattering secrets from his past. But will the revelations help them break free-or permanently subjugate them to his iron will?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

GEIGER #9 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240471

OCT240472 – GEIGER #9 CVR B SOOK

OCT240473 – GEIGER #9 CVR C PAQUETTE & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Paul Pelletier, Drew Hennessy (CA) Gary Frank (A / CA) Brad Anderson

Trouble brews within the last civilized town in America. The cause: Tariq Geiger, who attracts too many bounty hunters wanting the enormous sum for his corpse. But when Geiger loses control, will he ultimately become this town's protector… or its doom? Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe's creator and enemy, The Custodian. But what are his ties to Geiger? And Redcoat?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #312 CVR A KUBERT & BONVILLAIN

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240474

OCT240475 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #312 CVR B KUBERT

OCT240476 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #312 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Tamra Bonvillain

Destro vs. Serepentor Khan! But can Snake Eyes & Scarlett's team of covert Joes save Springfield in time?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

GROMMETS #7 (OF 7) CVR A PARSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240477

OCT240478 – GROMMETS #7 (OF 7) CVR B 10 COPY INCV

(W) Rick Remender, Brian Posehn (A) Moreno Dinisio (A / CA) Brett Parson

Mini-Series Finale. A first kiss, leaving friends behind, changing schools mid-year, and facing your biggest fears in public… Rites of Passage into the unknown for every kid trying to navigate the stormy seas of adolescence. All this and more in the poignant and triumphant final issue of the hit series!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #39 CVR A FERNANDEZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240479

OCT240480 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #39 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Javi Fernandez

When the Gunslinger was pulled to the future, he was dying. To save himself, he took the body of a hitman named Javier. Now he stands face to face with Javier's father, and he is not happy.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

HACK SLASH BODY BAGS #3 (OF 4) CVR A SEELEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240481

OCT240482 – HACK SLASH BODY BAGS #3 (OF 4) CVR B KURTH (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Stefano Caselli, Steve Kurth (CA) Tim Seeley

The return of Jason Pearson's beloved bounty hunters continues, as Panda and Mack are forced to work with the slasher hunters, Cassie Hack and Vlad, or get body-bagged themselves! In the boarding school for baby baggers, Cassie and Panda face off against a teen-killing psycho with big hate for Panda, while Vlad and Mack are deep in cops and mercs!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

HORNSBY & HALO #2 CVR A SNEJBJERG & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240483

OCT240484 – HORNSBY & HALO #2 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

OCT240485 – HORNSBY & HALO #2 CVR C BURNHAM

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A / CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

Dark forces conspire to break the peace between Heaven and Hell! As Zach Halo and Rose Hornsby try to reconcile with the astonishing beings they became the previous night, they get caught in a cosmic conspiracy to destroy the tenuous truce made between the angels and demons. Thirteen-year-olds shouldn't be made to fight for something so existential…

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

HYDE STREET #3 CVR A REIS MIKI ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240486

OCT240487 – HYDE STREET #3 CVR B LIEBER

OCT240488 – HYDE STREET #3 CVR C PERALTA

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson

The Blackest Night and Aquaman team of Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis continue their epic horror series! Picture, if you will, a holiday season filled not with joy or cheer, but with shadows and secrets. Enter a man known only as Mr. X-Ray. His journey is a desperate one, seeking escape from the inescapable. Standing in his way, an innocent malevolence: Pranky, a boy scout who lives not to serve his fellow man, but to serve the dark power that presides over Hyde Street. Yet, during this strange Christmas tale, these two unlikely figures may find common ground… or not.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

I HATE FAIRYLAND #18 CVR A BEAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240489

OCT240490 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #18 CVR B BEAN (MR)

OCT240491 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #18 CVR C YOUNG (MR)

OCT240492 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOUNG (MR)

OCT240493 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #18 CVR E 25 COPY INCV YOUNG (MR)

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Brett Bean

"Happy End Game," Part Three of Five. Gert tries to recruit a Once Upon A Timer to help fight the coming war… and it's Dorothy Gale, the famous hero from The Land of OZ! Meanwhile, Happy is gaining more and more ground as she conquers her way across Fairyland, eventually gaining the power of 10 Gerts… literally!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

KAYA #24 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240494

OCT240495 – KAYA #24 CVR B BOSCH

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

Can Kaya and Razel escape the haunted city and save Jin from the clutches of the Robot warlord, Gorax? "Kaya and the Dragon Road" reaches its shocking conclusion!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

KING SPAWN #41 CVR A LEE

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240496

OCT240497 – KING SPAWN #41 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Puppeteer Lee

Spawn's war against the remaining forces of Heaven and Hell on Earth comes to a standstill as Bludd reveals his final plan, along with a surprising double-cross!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #4

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240498

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi

The epic battle between Charles and Sanada Musashi begins. Valor vs. Honor. With the lives of their respective armies hanging in the balance.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

LADY MECHANIKA DEVIL IN THE LAKE #4 (OF 4) CVR A BENITEZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240499

OCT240500 – LADY MECHANIKA DEVIL IN THE LAKE #4 (OF 4) CVR B OUM

OCT240501 – LADY MECHANIKA DEVIL IN THE LAKE #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INC

(W) Joe Benitez, M. M. Chen (A) Siya Oum (CA) Joe Benitez

An Extra-Length Finale! Will Lady Mechanika survive her encounter with the Devil in the Lake? The thrilling 40-page conclusion to the latest Lady Mechanika story!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #4 (OF 10) CVR A ROSSMO & SPICER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240502

OCT240503 – MOON IS FOLLOWING US #4 (OF 10) CVR B JOHNSON & SPICER (MR)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Mike Spicer (A / CA) Riley Rossmo

A daring plan has put Sam and Duncan on their back feet. Now it's all hands on deck to get their daughter back home safe, even if it means they lose everything in the process.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

MOON MAN #6

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240504

(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A / CA) Federico Bertoni

New Story Arc. There are seven minutes of missing footage in the moon mission that gave Ramon Townsend his powers. The scientists say it was "cosmic interference." It wasn't. Federico Bertoni joins the team for a two-part story that reveals the secret truths of Moon Man!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

NAPALM LULLABY #8 CVR A BENGAL

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240505

OCT240506 – NAPALM LULLABY #8 CVR B SAMMELIN

OCT240507 – NAPALM LULLABY #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GREEN & DINISIO

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Bengal

Can Agents of Truth bring reality to Sam's ever-changing Jacob's-Ladder life of auto-renewing fantasy before the manufactured memories and twisted deja vu come together and break him apart?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

NULLHUNTER #3 (OF 12) CVR A WALSH

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240508

OCT240509 – NULLHUNTER #3 (OF 12) CVR B VARGAS

OCT240510 – NULLHUNTER #3 (OF 12) CVR C LONERGAN

(W) Michael Walsh (A) Gustaffo Vargas (CA) Michael Walsh

The crew of the P3G-A5U5 ventures back into Nullspace, chasing a slippery Olymp0s fugitive through the memories of a simulation bank, where Clay must face his own painful past.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

PAKLIS #9

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240511

(W) Dustin Weaver (A / CA) Dustin Weaver

Two tales of mystery and horror-an abandoned roadside motel has captured Rodney's imagination, and now he's being pulled back to "The Juniper Lodge." Then, in a small Alaska town, when Cathy's friend vanishes, Cathy finds herself being stalked by operatives out to find her, in "Defects in the Hand-Drawn Line."

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

POWER FANTASY #5 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240512

OCT240513 – POWER FANTASY #5 CVR B ECKMAN-LAWN (MR)

OCT240514 – POWER FANTASY #5 CVR C 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

End of Story Arc. They call aging punk Jacky Magus a sellout, just because he's betrayed his principles. Jacky Magus rolls his eyes. Oh, you sweet naive things. He hasn't even begun to sell out yet. As the first arc of The Power Fantasy ends, we discover exactly what what the world's worth.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

REDCOAT #8 CVR A ANDERSON & HITCH

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240515

OCT240516 – REDCOAT #8 CVR B WALKER & ANDERSON

OCT240517 – REDCOAT #8 CVR C PAQUETTE & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Andrew Currie (A / CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

New Story Arc. Another tale of everyone's favorite immortal British redcoat! It's 1873, and travelers are disappearing within Labette County, Kansas, without a trace. Now, Simon Pure finds himself on the trail of the latest missing person and his young daughter, leading him to one of the strangest and most violent clans of killers to have ever operated in the United States. But is this amount of evil too much for even Simon Pure to handle?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR A MANAPUL

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240518

OCT240519 – ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

OCT240520 – ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR C MANAPUL & HEPBURN

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A / CA) Francis Manapul

Wanted Dead or Alive: The Rocketfellers! Drone Bots scour the Ghost Machine Multiverse to track down the most dangerous fugitive family of the 25th-century! But the Rocketfellers remain hidden in Earth's distant past: the year 2024! For now, the family navigates its new environment by searching for the perfect Christmas tree in hopes of an explosion-free holiday! Improbable guest appearances by Geiger, Rook, Redcoat, and the denizens of Hyde Street!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SACRIFICERS #13 CVR A ARAUJO & MCCAIG

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240521

OCT240522 – SACRIFICERS #13 CVR B 10 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE & MCCAIG

(W) Rick Remender (A) Max Fiumara (CA) Andre Lima Araujo (A / CA) Dave McCaig

"No Light Beyond," Part 2 (of 4). When the ideology and power of a few controls the lives of many, no matter what you call it or how you say it, your true intentions are only believable and made real when shown through your actions.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SAGA #72 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240523

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

End of Story Arc. It's the shocking conclusion to another season of Saga… but the smash-hit series is far from over!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SNOTGIRL #16 CVR A HUNG

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240524

OCT240525 – SNOTGIRL #16 CVR B O MALLEY & COHEN

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A / CA) Leslie Hung

New Story Arc. Snotgirl is back! Now that allergy-suffering fashion influencer Lottie Person is officially in a couple with Caroline, the girl of her dreams, what kind of trouble will they get into next? Find out in this long-awaited new issue, picking up where Snotgirl #15 left off!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SPAWN #361 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240526

OCT240527 – SPAWN #361 CVR B TOMASELLI

(W) Rory McConville (A) Brett Booth (CA) Bjorn Barends

Bludd has revealed his true motivations and a new, powerful form that he will use to finally kill Al Simmons.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SPAWN RAT CITY #9 CVR A SABBATINI

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240528

OCT240529 – SPAWN RAT CITY #9 CVR B

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Federico Sabbatini

In the aftermath of the battle with the Deviant, Quinlan's involvement is exposed to the public, and a shocking revelation about the Chairman comes to light.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #10 CVR A MUNIZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240530

OCT240531 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #10 CVR B GLAPION

(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Jim Muniz

Twitch is still under investigation for the shooting, and things aren't looking good. After some investigating, Sam realizes that there is something "unnatural" to the situation.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #37 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240532

OCT240533 – SPAWN SCORCHED #37 CVR B HENRIQUES

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Bjorn Barends

The location of Medieval Spawn is finally revealed. Will the team be able to free him, or will a sinister cult be able to regain control of the mighty Hellspawn once again?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SPAWN VIOLATOR #5 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240534

(W) Marc Andreyko (A / CA) Kevin Maguire

The Violator has found himself slumming around Europe. Looking for trouble to make, things to burn, and humans to torment. Art duties in this issue by the incomparable Kevin Maguire!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

STANDSTILL #5 (OF 8) CVR A ROBINSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240535

OCT240536 – STANDSTILL #5 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV RIEGEL

(W) Lee Loughridge (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Andrew Robinson

Ryker Ruel appears to be wrapping up his revenge tour. He does, however, have one last stop before he flees the country… the home of scientist Colin Shaw. It's time the devices abuser meets face-to-face with its creator.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

STONEHEART #8 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240537

(W) Emma Kubert (A / CA) Emma Kubert

Welcomed by the notorious pirate Captain Harley Nash and her dashing crew, Shayde Whisper is marveled as the chosen warrior with red magic, the Protector of Athea! Everyone loves her… but Juniper the Oracle sees the darkness that lurks beneath… and intends to expose Shayde for the fraud she is.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

TIN CAN SOCIETY #4 (OF 9) CVR A MOBILI & CHUCKRY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240538

OCT240539 – TIN CAN SOCIETY #4 (OF 9) CVR B 10 COPY INCV

(W) Peter Warren (A / CA) Francesco Mobili, Chris Chuckry

It seems everyone in the Tin Can Society is harboring a secret-and perhaps none is darker than the one weighing on Adam. As the group journeys back through the story of this football star whose career was tragically cut short, they must unearth the truth behind the death of poor Wally Gimmler. It may be the key to solving Johnny's murder and the deadly mystery of who is wearing the Caliburn suit.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240540

OCT240541 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

OCT240542 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL

OCT240543 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SU

OCT240544 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO

OCT240545 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR F 100 COPY INCV NGUYEN

OCT240546 – TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR G BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer

New Story Arc. oundwave moves to finish the war with the Autobots… and all of Earth will suffer. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime and Wheeljack search for the answers to a mystery that may change everything they ever thought they knew.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #8 CVR A HARREN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240547

OCT240548 – ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #8 CVR B LAROSA (MR)

OCT240549 – ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAROSA (MR)

OCT240550 – ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV HARREN (MR)

(W) James Harren (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) James Harren

Mini-Series Finale. Every Ultramega before Noah has fallen. But will he follow in his father's footsteps… or blast his own path, covered with the corpses of his enemy?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

VIOLENT FLOWERS #4 (OF 4) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240551

OCT240552 – VIOLENT FLOWERS #4 (OF 4) CVR B LLOVET (MR)

OCT240553 – VIOLENT FLOWERS #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LLOVET (MR)

OCT240554 – VIOLENT FLOWERS #4 (OF 4) CVR D ORELLANA (MR)

(W) Maria Llovett (A / CA) Maria Llovett

Mini-Series Finale. Vengeance blooms in their veins… Maria Llovet returns with Violent Flowers, a sensual tale about vengeance and acceptance and the importance of embracing who we really are. With her wound moderately improved by the blood, Carnelia and Anna pursue and confront Erzsébet. They follow her through the rooftops of Barcelona, where a final battle to the death will take place as the sun rises up. Don't miss the ending of this thrilling tale!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

VOID RIVALS #15 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240555

OCT240556 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR B HILL

OCT240557 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROMERO

OCT240558 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SU

OCT240559 – VOID RIVALS #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MILANA

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche

Everyone's favorite Autobot, Hot Rod, finds his way to the Sacred Ring! What news of Cybertron does he bring to Springer? How dire are things? And how much trouble can two Autobots cause in Agorria? Tons!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

W0RLDTR33 #12 CVR A BLANCO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240560

OCT240561 – W0RLDTR33 #12 CVR B BOO (MR)

OCT240562 – W0RLDTR33 #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN (MR)

OCT240563 – W0RLDTR33 #12 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LEE (MR)

(W) James TynionIV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Fernando Blanco

New Story Arc. Before she was the Undernet's remorseless assassin, PH34R was a little girl named Sammi, who just wanted to know what her big brother and his hacker friends were doing online all day… Multiple Eisner award-winner James Tynion IV and acclaimed artist Fernando Blanco return with the long-awaited story behind W0RLDTR33's iconic killer!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

WALKING DEAD DLX #102 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240564

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

"Something to Fear" concludes! The survivors attempt to pick up the pieces after what they've just lived through. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WALKING DEAD DLX #103 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240567

OCT240568 – WALKING DEAD DLX #103 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR)

OCT240569 – WALKING DEAD DLX #103 CVR C DE IULIS (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

It is a new beginning for The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes is no longer in charge, and nothing will ever be the same again.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #20 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240570

OCT240571 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #20 CVR B DE SOUZA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

New Story Arc. "A Whole New World," Part One. Sid and the gang have finally escaped the world they grew up in. But the mountains are full of secrets and weird little dudes. And what lies beyond the mountains? Bad $#!%. That's what.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WITCHBLADE #6 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240572

OCT240573 – WITCHBLADE #6 CVR B GHO & GEORGE

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A / CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

End of Story Arc. New York Police Detective Sara Pezzini has dedicated her life to solving the mystery behind her father's murder. Along the way, she was endowed with the supernatural weapon known as the Witchblade, an ancient weapon wielded by one woman in a generation. The Witchblade's purpose and connection to her father's death remains a mystery. To guide Sara, a mysterious warrior named Ian Nottingham steps in to train her in its ways, but when Sara discovers who Ian has been working for, it sets the stage for an epic confrontation that will shake Sara to her core and set her on a direct path hurtling towards her father's killer and the nature of the Witchblade itself!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ADVENTUREMAN TP VOL 01 (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240428

(W) Matt Fraction (A / CA) Terry Dodson

Blending high-octane pulp action, low-flying dirigibles, and more art-deco rayguns than you could shake a walking stick at, Adventureman is a high-flying, senses-obliterating, imagination-quaking adventure for the whole family! Where his story ended… her story begins! Everyone knows the story of how Adventureman, the greatest pulp hero of all time, ended in a heartbreaking cliffhanger with our hero facing his very execution… Now, learn the startling truth about how, 80 years after his seeming demise, single mother Claire and her Adventurefan son Tommy light the spark of resurrection! Can these inheritors of the Adventureman legacy rise up to face down the evil that bested the original? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

AINT NO GRAVE TP CVR A CORONA

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240429

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Jorge Corona

Eisner Award-winning writer Skottie Young and Transformers artist Jorge CoronA-the team behind the hit series Middlewest and The Me You Love in the Dark-are back with a brand-new genre-bending tale of love, loss, bullets, and death: Ain't No Grave! This Unforgiven-style journey is an original macabre Western/fantasy tale for mature readers, told through a Guillermo Del Toro-esque lens. Ryder put her violent past behind her when she fell in love and became a mother. But that was before she learned it was all going to be taken away. It's not the first time Ryder has been wanted. She picks her guns back up and rides to the city at the edge of the world to kill the one trying to rob her of her life… death. Collects #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

AINT NO GRAVE TP CVR B YOUNG

AINT NO GRAVE BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 20)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240431

These limited-availability bookplates are signed by creators SKOTTIE YOUNG & JORGE CORONA.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 02 CVR A KUBERT

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240432

OCT240433 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 02 CVR B EARLS & CANOLA

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

Unexpected tragedies and secrets revealed in the war with Serpentor! As the Joes are forced to fight a war on two fronts, new partnerships within Cobra will change everything that our real American heroes thought they knew. Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by artist Paul Pelletier (Aquaman) and superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to bring the Joes' war with Serpentor to a head!

Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #306-310.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

HOLY ROLLER TP

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240434

(W) Rick Remender, Andy Samberg, Joe Trohman (A / CA) Roland Boschi

From Brooklyn 99's Andy Samberg! To care for his ailing father, pro bowler Levi Coen is forced to quit his dream job and return to his hometown, which he soon discovers has been overrun by Neo-Nazis! With only his bowling ball collection to defend himself, Levi becomes The Holy Roller, a trick bowling ball-wielding superhero battling to liberate his home and bowl a perfect game against crime! Kingpin meets Inglourious Basterds meets Batman (that old chestnut) with equal parts action and humor! Collects #1-9.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

ONE HAND AND THE SIX FINGERS TP

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240435

(W) Ram V., Dan Watters (A) Laurence Campbell, Sumit Kumar

The One Hand tells the story of Neo Novena detective, Ari Nasser-a grizzled homicide detective who's about to retire with an enviable record, until a brutal murder occurs bearing all the hallmarks of the "One Hand Killer"…which should be impossible since Ari already put him away not once but twice in years past. In The Six Fingers, Neo Novena archaeology student, Johannes Vale has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder using the M.O. of a historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control…and Johannes doesn't remember doing it. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game told through two intertwined narratives. Both men will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of this case-but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of this future-metropolis. Collects The One Hand issues #1-5 and The Six Fingers issues #1-5, with the miniseries issues as alternating chapters.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SPAWN ORIGINS HC VOL 15

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240436

(W) David Hine, Todd McFarlane, Brian Holguin (A) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke, Whilce Portacio (CA) Todd McFarlane

Join Spawn and his allies in their eternal struggle between Good and Evil!

Step into the chilling world of "The Monster in the Bubble," and follow police profiler Marc Simmons as he unravels the mystery behind a ghostly killer. Join Sam and Twitch on a journey into an amnesiac vampire's mind, piecing together gruesome murders. Brace yourself for an intense battle as Spawn confronts his own living necroplasmic costume. Witness the horrors of war as a new Hellspawn emerges on a blood-soaked battlefield. Dive deeper into the enigmatic world of Spawn, where secrets are unveiled, and alliances are formed. The endgame continues, as game-changing events reverberate throughout Heaven and Hell. Collects Spawn #177-188.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN THE DARK AGES COMP COLL TP

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240437

(W) Brian Holguin, Steve Niles (A) Angel Medina, Nat Jones, Liam McCormack-Sharp (CA) Ashley Wood

Spawn: The Dark Ages Complete Collection reprints the journey of Lord Covenant, a 12th century knight killed in a holy crusade far from his homeland, who returns to Earth as a HellSpawn. As a plague of violence and turmoil cover the English countryside, the Dark Knight must choose whether to align himself with the innocent inhabitants of the once-thriving kingdom or with the malevolent forces of evil and corruption.Featuring behind-the-scenes bonus art and cover gallery, this is the first time the series will be collected in trade paperback, oversized format. Collects Spawn: The Dark Ages #1-28.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

STRANGE GIRL 20TH ANNV DLX HC

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240439

(W) Rick Remender (A) Jerome Opena, Peter Bergting, Nick Stakal (A / CA) Eric Nguyen

A bare-knuckle, action-driven series, peppered with social commentary and dark humor, this critically acclaimed indie hit is now collected in one deluxe hardcover edition. Ten years after the Rapture, a beautiful occultist and her pet demon embark on a road trip to the last open gateway to heaven, in hopes of befriending God and escaping hell on earth. Strange Girl is a story about the bewildering nature of religion, what would happen if the dark future predicted by many came true, and what a good person would endure for not having faith in advance of it.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

STRANGE GIRL DLX ED HC BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240440

For every 5 copies of STRANGE GIRL DLX ED HC ordered, retailers may order one STRANGE GIRL DLX ED HC BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 5).

These limited-availability bookplates are signed by creator RICK REMENDER.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

