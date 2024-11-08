Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jh williams iii, twitter

JH Williams III is the Latest Comics Creator to Leave X

JH Williams III is the latest comics creator to leave X (formerly known as Twitter) but he is not alone in this decision.

JH Williams III, co-creator of Echolands, Promethea, Deathwish and Desolation Jones, and artist on Batwoman, Detective Comics, Chase, Seven Soldiers, Shade and Sandman Overture, is the latest comic book creator who has decided to leave X, formerly known as Twitter, for other social media choices. And he wants to take people with him. He writes to X, "I implore you all, comics folks, and others, to leave this place that has taken from us, that conspired to usher us into the mouth of a beast. We can move to another platform to build a community that raises us up. Please think about this deeply. This place has been utilized by a billionaire to raise up an oligarchy. Even the voices of dissent. We have given this to him. Our presence used to bolster a corrupt agenda. You will be able to find me elsewhere. This place doesn't have to be our only resort… It probably will be bluesky because a lot of comics folks seem to be there or about to be. I'm also on Instagram. Find me there so we can connect… I'm hoping tomorrow I'll have set up where I'll be moving to. Probably there. The participation will grow if built up. The same level there can happen but with a betterment."

He's not alone in comics. Igor Goldkind posts "I will be leaving X to permanently post my protest at the disinformation and anti American propaganda this once valued platform has descended into. I cannot with any conscience continue making contributions or participating in what is fundamentally a vehicle for Nazi propaganda"

Comic book store Funnybooks Comics of Lake Hiawatha / Parsippany, New Jersey posted "We are leaving twitter — we will continue forward on Facebook and instagram for now. — This is our final post."

Tom Ward has a different take, saying "Personally find it quite funny that people say they're leaving twitter over moral standards while still posting on meta platforms behind the extremely well reported on Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal."

And David Quantick gave a surreal "I'm glad I left Twitter now before any of this happened".

