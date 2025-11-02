Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jim Aparo, TwoMorrows

Jim Aparo In TwoMorrows' January To March 2026 Full Solicits

Jim Aparo: Brave And Bold Artist in TwoMorrows Publishing's January to March 2026 full solicits and solicitations

TwoMorrows January 2025 full solicits and solicitations includes all of January to March releases… with Jim Aparo: Brave And Bold Artist, Back Issue Magazine #166, Cryptology #8, Brickjournal #92 as well as previously offered titles through Diamond such as Back Issue Magazine #157, Jack Kirby Collector #92, Cryptology #2, Comic Book Creator #37, Retrofan #36, Alter Ego #188 Marshall Rogers: Brightest Days & Darkest Knights, Futuristic, American Movie: Comic Books 1930s-1970s, Modern Masters, American Comic Book Chronicles: 1940-44 and more…

JIM APARO BRAVE & BOLD ARTIST HC

(W) Eric Nolen-Weathington, Jim Amash (A) Jim Aparo (CA) Jim Aparo, Mike DeCarlo

For a generation of comic-book readers, Jim Aparo is considered the greatest Batman artist of them all. Aparo—with his strong, dynamic style, well-grounded in realism—together with Batman made a team worthy of the title, The Brave and the Bold. But before that team-up book, he made a name for himself on such series as Aquaman, the controversial "Spectre," and the mysterious Phantom Stranger, and is considered by many to be the definitive artist for each. Now, the team of Jim Amash and Eric Nolen-Weathington (editors of Matt Baker: The Art of Glamour; Carmine Infantino: Penciler, Publisher, Provocateur; and Sal Buscema: Comics' Fast and Furious Artist) turn the Bat Signal on the life and work of one of comics' finest! From his time in the world of advertising art, at Charlton Comics on Nightshade and The Phantom, through the heyday of the '70s, and beyond the death of Robin, Aparo's career is finally given the attention it so richly deserves. The book is lavishly illustrated with Aparo's work, including many rare and previously-unpublished pieces. Includes an introduction by award-winning artist Alan Davis, and a new Aparo cover inked by Mike DeCarlo! $39.95 2/18/2026

