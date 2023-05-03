Jim Lee Adds Title Of President To Publisher & COO Of DC Comics Jim Lee now has all three President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comcis, and will report to Pam Lifford.

Once upon a time, Jim Lee waa a wildly successful artist on Marvel Comics titles such as X-Men and Punisher. Then he co-founced Image Comics with his wildly successful comic book series WildCATS and others. Then he created an imprint at Image Comics, Wildstorm Studios, publishing the likes of Atro City, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Authority and more, which was bought out by Paul Levitz at DC Comics, making Jim Lee a Vice President of DC Comics. Then President and Publisher Paul Levitz was ousted at DC Comics, making Jim Lee a Co-Publisher in time for the New 52. Then Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and other Co-Publisher Dan DiDio were ousted at DC Comics, making Jim Lee Publisher and Chief Creative Officer in time for Dawn Of DC. President Diane Nelson was also ousted, but Lee didn't get the title of Publisher – until today.

Now Jim Lee has all three President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, and will report to Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery, though she doesn't bother with DC much these days. The keys are truly in Jim Lee's hands.

The news was given by Warner Bros. PR to The Wrap who report that "Lee will continue in his primary duties as Publisher at DC Comics, leading the creative teams at the world-famous comic book company. He also leads creative efforts to integrate DC's publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media, supporting Warner Bros. Discovery's family of brands and studios."

Jim Lee is known as the best poker player in comics. It looks like he has just got a Royal Flush – and has probably seen everyone's cards. It should be quite interesting to see what he does with the hand he has been dealt, now that James Gunn is running the film side of DC Comics.