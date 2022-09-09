Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Create A Sequel To Batman: Hush

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee have added a new five page sequel to the upcoming Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition. Twenty years after Jim Lee jumped to DC Comics to draw a Batman twelve issue story that has stood the test of time as a perennial seller for DC, we now get to see what happened next. Batman: Hush ran through Batman #608-619, and introduced a mysterious new antagonist named Hush while taking readers through a tour of the Dark Knight's Gotham family and rogues gallery along the way.

Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition is a a $49.99 hardcover on sale on the 18th of October, so that's just under ten dollars a page if all you want is the new story. But you do get around 260 pages of the original story as well as covers, pin ups introductions and the like. It also includes the 6 page interlude that originally appeared in Wizard #0.

Ever wondered exactly what happened after Batman: Hush ended 20 years ago? This 20th Anniversary Edition provides the first clues to Hush's fate on that dark night. An all-new story from the original creative team of Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair, and Richard Starkings!

IGN has a couple of panels by Lee and Loeb to go with the new story.



Jim Lee is best known for his work on X-Men and co-founding Image Comics, publishing WildCATS, The Authority and Deathblow before selling his studio, Wildstorm to DC Comics, where he was promoted to Publisher. Jean Loeb is screenwriter of movies such as Commando and Teenwolf, before working in comics at Marvel and DC, as well as TV shows like Smallville, Lost and Heroes, and running Marvel's TV studios. Batman Hush is their most famous project together and remains a top-selling graphic novel twenty years later, alongside other Batman titles such as Dark Knight, Killing Joke, Long Halloween and Arkham Asylum. And now it has just gotten a little bigger.