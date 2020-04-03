Jim Lee, Brad Meltzer Create New Story For DC's Our Fighting Forces #1

DC reveals the contents and covers for Our Fighting Forces #1, the comic appearing in Walmarts and other mass-market stores about now. Though their comic store appearance may be delayed by the current situation. Comic book fans may want to take a check at the Walmart comics section when picking up their toilet paper and hand sanitizer. As the lead story is by Sal Giunta and Brad Meltzer with art by Jim Lee and Scott Williams. Oh and lettered by Chris Eliopoulos.

Jim Lee at War

It was originally announced at DC's Meet the Publishers panel at New York Comic Con back in October. But now we have the full details. Including a new story by Christopher Priest and Christopher Mooneyham. And another by Larry Hama and Mirko Colak.

Medal of Honor, an 8-page story featuring Batman written by Sal Giunta and Brad Meltzer with art by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

To save a friend from seemingly insurmountable odds, the Dark Knight Detective must summon every ounce of his skill and bravery! This tale is based on the true story of U.S. Army Specialist Salvatore A. Giunta, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in Afghanistan-the first living soldier to receive that honor during the Global War on Terrorism.

House Call, a 16-page story featuring the Unknown Soldier written by Christopher Priest with art by Christopher Mooneyham

A cable news reporter with a mysterious U.S. Army tactical unit tries to figure out which one of the team's members is the immortal covert operative code-named the Unknown Solder-and discovers much more than she bargained for!

Code of Honor, an 8-page story featuring Batwoman written by Larry Hama with art by Mirko Colak

Katherine Kane has worked hard to establish herself as one of Gotham's most intelligent and strategically cunning vigilantes. But before she was Batwoman, she was as West Point cadet-and when she gets drafted into a covert mission as brigade XO, she'll need every bit of training that the Army gave her!

Plus, these reprint tales from the New 52 title that few seem to remember.

"Frozen," from Men of War #4 (2012)

"Knife Fight!," from Men of War #5 (2012)

"A Last, Full Measure," from Men of War #6 (2012)

"Remembering the Leopard," from Men of War #7 (2012)

"Survival Mode," from Men of War #7 (2012)

Our Fighting Forces Giant #1, with added Jim Lee, is available to order by comic shops from DC Comics now. When it will arrive, is currently unknown.