Jim Lee Brought The Boys Into DC's K.O. For Superman Vs Homelander

It was Jim Lee's idea to bring The Boys into DC's K.O. for Superman/Lex Luthor vs Homelander, as it was Jim who originally published The Boys

Article Summary Jim Lee brings The Boys back into DC with a crossover in the DC K.O. comic event for epic matchups.

Homelander battles Superman, while other franchises like Annabelle and Mortal Kombat join the fray.

Scott Snyder reveals that Jim Lee initiated ambitious cross-universe collaborations for DC K.O..

DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1 releases February 2026, featuring variant covers including Darick Robertson's art.

Once upon a time, DC Comics published The Boys. It was part of Jim Lee's Wildstorm publishing line, which DC Comics had bought. However, publisher Paul Levitz turned against the book, as it contained many sexually violent depictions of major DC Comics trademarks, and the project was cancelled. Jim Lee was principle, however, in letting the creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson take the book elsewhere, eventually to Dynamite Entertainment, where it ran for years before becoming a TV franchise.

So naturally, it seems that it was Jim Lee's idea, now that he is Publisher, President and COO, to bring The Boys back to DC's K.O. Talking to the Casually Comics podcast, Scott Snyder shares that a) we will see "Homelander beating the sh-t out of Superman and Superman beating the sh-t out of Homelander" as well as others such as "Annabelle fighting Joker." And it was all Jim Lee's idea.

Scott Snyder says, " I was just about to go to bed at 11 o'clock, Jim Lee called, I hope this isn't like something bad… I was like Okay, here I go, in my pyjamas, what's up, Jim?" How are you doing?" And he's like, K.O. #1, we got the sales, it did better than we hoped… I had this idea.

What if we bring in characters from other universes?" And I was like, "Oh, you mean like the multiverse?" And he's like, "No, no, no. I mean, like other franchises." That's out of my wheelhouse. Like, I can't call the Mortal Kombat people, or I can't call Blumhouse and be like, "Can we have Annabelle?" And I can't call, Garth Ennis. I mean, I'm friendly with him, but I'm not going to be like, "Can we use the boys?" And Jim was like, "Well, you know, let me see what I can do. And it was like the next day he called back, and he's just like, "We got this and this and this and this." And I was like, "Josh, just sit down cuz it's going to be more work"… if you want to see Joker fighting Annabelle and Vampirella and you want to see Lex Luthor go up, I mean, it's really fun. It's like Lex and Superman both against Homelander and all this stuff." Oh, and it looks like they'll have a cover by The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson as well…

DC K.O.: BOSS BATTLE #1

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: CARMINE Di GIANDOMENICO, RONAN CLIQUET, and MORE

Cover Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by DARICK ROBERTSON, PATRICK HORVATH, and FRANK CHO

Blank sketch cover

Wraparound variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Universe enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning!

