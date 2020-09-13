Jim Lee Confirms (Again) That 5G Isn't Happening, at DC Fandome

It was never officially announced. But it was happening. Then DC Comics fired publisher Dan DiDio. And so now it is not. At DC Fandome, in a video recorded a few weeks ago, current DC publisher Jim Lee confirmed his previous reports confirming the death of 5G.

As part of the new DC timeline, 5G – or Generation Five – was to have seen the DC Universe relaunch with a new DC Timeline, and all major characters aged up, being replaced in the roles by other, younger, characters. Luke Fox would be the new Batman, Jonathan Kent the new Superman, Captain Cold Jr the new Flash, that sort of thing. All while the classic superheroes timeline would have been moved back throughout the twentieth century, creating five generations of superheroes.

But without Dan DiDio, things fell apart fast and the shutdown only underlined this. The Generations mini-series was cancelled (now reformatted and edited). The Free Comic Book Day title that had been printed, was pulped. The Flash Forward story inside it was rewritten and placed in the Flash Forward TPB. John Ridley was no longer relaunching Batman after #100, with the Luke Fox Batman shunted off into a mini-series. And, as we have now seen, Brian Bendis is off the Superman books before the big changes that had been planned would have occurred.

In the "Jim Lee Answers Fan Questions About Comics" Q&A as part of DC Fandome, Jim Lee stated that there was now no 5G project happening – though in doing so confirmed that it was at one point – as rather than a reboot/relaunch that DC Comics now wants to focus on individual titles. Instead of "throwing it all away in a month and renumbering the line and going for that short-term spike in sales" as was originally planned, Jim Lee states that certain aspects of 5G that were likes would instead be incorporated in an organic way, going forward. And to look forward to some of them in 2021 – just not tied up to one big event.

