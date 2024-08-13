Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Milo Manara & Kaare Andrews on 65 Years of Asterix

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Al Coutelis, Alain Ayroles, Alessandro Barbucci, Anouk Ricard, art baltazar, Arthur De Pins, asterix, Bastien Vivès, Béja, Blutch, Charles Berberian, charlie adlard, Christophe Arleston, Cosey, Dany, Delaf, Derib, Didier Conrad, Didier Tronchet, Emmanuel Guibert, Éric Hérenguel, Fabrice Parme, Fabrice Tarrin, Félix Meynet, Flix, Florence Cestac, François Boucq, François Ravard, frank cho, Frank Margerin, Frédéric Jannin, Guy Delisle, ian churchill, Jean-Yves Ferri, jim lee, Johan de Moor, Juanjo Guarnido, julie maroh, kaare andrews, Kim Jung Gi, Laurent Astier, lewis trondheim, Lolita Séchan, Louis Clichy, Margaux Motin, Mathieu Sapin, Mawil, Midam, Mikaël, milo manara, Nob, Pascal Rabaté, Paul Cauuet, Paulina Ganucheau, Philippe Aymond, Philippe Bercovici, Philippe Dupuy, Pierre Alary, Ralph Meyer, Sascha Wustefeld, Serge Clerc, Steve Cuzor, Studio Peyo Alain Péral, Sylvain Vallée, Tébo, terry moore, Tony Valente, Valérie Vernay, Wilfred Lupano

Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Milo Manara, Ian Churchill, Charlie Adlard, Terry Moore, Art Baltazer & Kaare Andrews on 65 Years of Asterix

Asterix: Generations is out next month, in hardcover and paperback, on the 18th of September, to celebrate 65 Years of Asterix & Friends, by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo and some rather famous friends at that.

They include Art Baltazar, Jim Lee, Paulina Ganucheau, Louis Clichy, Blutch, Al Coutelis, Valérie Vernay, Fabrice Tarrin, Mikaël, Kaare Andrews, Tebo, Arthur de Pins, Pascal Rabaté, Pierre Alary, Lewis Trondheim, Fabrice Parme, Nob, Kim Jung Gi, Félix Meynet, Wilfred Lupano, Paul Cauuet, Anouk Ricard, Sascha Wustefeld, Steve Cuzor, Frédéric Jannin, François Ravard, Johan de Moor, Charles Berberian, Éric Hérenguel, Laurent Astier, Philippe Aymond, Serge Clerc, Ian Churchill, Derib, Frank Margerin, Ralph Meyer, Midam, Margaux Motin, Frank Cho, Florence Cestac, Terry Moore, Studio Peyo Alain Péral, Alain Ayroles, Juanjo Guarnido, Mathieu Sapin, Jean-Yves Ferri, Didier Conrad, Dany, Delaf, Flix, Lolita Séchan, Bastien Vivès, Tony Valente, Milo Manara, Julie Maroh, Philippe Dupuy, Sylvain Vallée, Charlie Adlard, Béja, Cosey, Emmanuel Guibert, Didier Tronchet, Philippe Bercovici, François Boucq, Christophe Arleston, Alessandro Barbucci, Mawil, and Guy Delisle.

Originally published in French for the characters' 60th Anniversrary, it has now beem collected and translated into English for the first time in honour of the 65th anniversary, it is available at Papercutz and through Mad Cave Studios. Sadly it's the American English translations rather than the Brigtish English version but you'll have to muscle through.

ASTERIX GENERATIONS 65TH ANNIVERSARY HC ED

PAPERCUTZ

JUL241936

(W) Rene Goscinny (A) Albert Uderzo, Various

Studio Peyo, Jim Lee, Ian Churchill, Milo Manara, Terry Moore, Frank Cho, and more fantastic creators come together to celebrate Asterix and the indomitable Gaulish village. With gorgeous illustrations and short comics in a variety of art styles, these creators pay tribute to the incredible influence of Asterix. Collected and translated for the first time in honor of the 65th anniversary, this is a must-have for fans of the original Asterix comics.In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $29.99

