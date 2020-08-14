Jim Lee And DC Comics' Two Year Plan For Global Digital Dominance

Ever since the news about mass layoffs at a senior level at DC Comics leaked, and was then confirmed, there have been questions about what happens next. In what was intended to be an interview about the upcoming DC Fandome event with Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, DC Publisher and CCO Jim Lee talked about just that. Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics has a two-year plan, and it appears to be language that THR reflected back to Jim Lee, asking "Where do you see DC in two years?"

Jim Lee stated "You'll definitely see more international content." Lee headed up the incredibly delayed Batman: Europa project and was instrumental behind the Italian comic book crossovers in recent years. But it is also notable that Marvel comics has been pursuing such a static more effectively and widely in recent years. He continues "Sometimes that takes the form of content that we take here and translate and sell in other marketplaces, but we want to partner with creatives in various territories and unlock stories that feel authentic to their marketplaces with characters that they can embrace as their own, and look for opportunities to take those characters and seed them throughout all our mythology."

Bleeding Cool also reported there would be a major increase in digital comic books from DC – including a now-abandoned Batman comic from Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey. Jim Lee confirms an increase in digital-first or digital-only content, citing the Injustice digital comic as a prime example. "We'll take the most successful books and repackage it as physical books. I think there is definitely business to be had in physical periodicals. But that said, I think there's greater upside in digital because we can go to a more global audiences and the barrier to entry, especially in this pandemic, is lower. It's a lot easier to get digital content into the hands of consumers that want to read stories. We want to lean into that and think thoughtfully what digital content should be, what it should look like, the format."

A lot to accomplish in two years… You can continue to follow these Bleeding Cool reports with this link.