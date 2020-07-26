Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Irish comic book writer/artist Declan Shalvey had pulled out of writing the Dynamite Entertainment crossover event DIE!Namite for October, that appeared to include zombie versions of Red Sonja, Vampirella, Green Hornet, Kato and anyone else it could drag in. This was as a result of Dynamite and publisher/CEO Nick Barrucci being associated with the publishing and crowdfunding of Comicsgate creator variant covers of some of their biggest titles, portraying Comicsgate characters alongside the likes of Red Sonja and Vampirella. I understand that the project is intended to continue with other creators.

This also followed Marvel asking him to put his work on The Punisher Vs Barracuda on hold back in March.

We now hear another major project that Declan Shalvey was planning to be working on as artist, has also been dropped. Warren Ellis was intended to be writing a new Batman comic book to be drawn by Shalvey, published digitally as part of an upcoming DC digital-first publishing initiative. Such books would then be collected in print as prestige Black Label graphic novels. We previously reported on rumours regarding the initiative a couple of months ago, and named Warren Ellis, Chip Zdarsky and Matt Fraction as creators involved with the line.

Whether repeat allegations made against Warren Ellis – including an entire website – have anything to do with the change, I don't know but as well as the line's focus being narrowed, the planned Batman comic for Ellis and Shalvey is no more. However Ellis' The Batman's Grave with Bryan Hitch continues to be published as scheduled, with #9, #10 and #11 in August, September and October. A collection is planned for February or March.

While Declan Shalvey's own graphic novel, Bog Bodies, was released amidst the shutdown and may have been cruelly ignored. Published by Image Comics it is out now. And you can subscribe to Declan's newsletter right here.