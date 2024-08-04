Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, jim lee

Jim Lee's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman

Jim Lee posted to social media, along with his black and white covers for the new Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman

Jim Lee posted to social media, along with his black and white covers for the new Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman comics, which will be 1:100 ratio covers… so this may be the only chance you get to see them. He writes. "My variant covers for the ALL-IN initiative this October that sees the launch of the all new, all different ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE line. Absolute Batman #1 features the incomparable writing of @ssnyder1835 with amazingly dynamic and powerful art by @dragottaart! Absolute Wonder Woman is just stunning and powerfully presented by Eisner winning writer Kelly Thompson and breakout artist Hayden Sherman @cleanlined. Early November marks the debut of Absolute Superman by the mega-talented @jasonaaron and the brilliant artistry of @rafasandoval_1975! Not to be eclipsed—the core DC lineup will similarly face big changes and a new direction featuring new powers, new villains and new gods which will make October the ALL-IN event of 2024! Everyone at DC Comics has put our blood, sweat and tears into this initiative for the ages. Can't wait to share all the incredible work with you all come this October!"

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and MITCH GERADS

1:25 variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

1:50 variant cover by MITCH GERADS

1:100 black and white variant cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written By JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and JEFF DEKAL

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:50 variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!