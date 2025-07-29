Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Jim Lee's Shi On The Cover Of Diamond Previews Digital Catalog

Jim Lee's Shi on the cover of Diamond Previews digital catalogue

Article Summary Jim Lee's Shi art features on Diamond Previews' digital cover as the catalog shifts away from print.

Crusade Comics celebrates Shi's 30th anniversary with limited signed omnibus and hardcover editions.

Diamond Comics faces disruption as publishers leave due to bankruptcy and delayed payments to creators.

Featured Previews items include new releases from Ablaze, VIZ Media, Yen Press, Funko, and more.

The Crusade's Shi: Senryaku Omnibus 30th-Anniversary Signed Edition HC is on the front cover of the Diamond Previews Catalogue, no longer being printed, now available for free on Joomag, as the number of publishers willing to be distributed by Diamond Comics shrinks in the absence of payments, as the Debtors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy stymie the new Diamond, owned by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop from paying anyone.

And that's how Billy Tucci's Shi Omnibus published by Crusade Comics makes it onto the cover of Previews, as one of a number of signed editions of volumes previously made available, and originally a trading card with the Omnibus. But also why they are using a piece of Jim Lee Shi artwork from decades ago, long before on the Diamond Previews cover. With The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake HC from Z2 Comics on the cover of the order form. As for the Deluxe Publishers and Featured Items this month? One from the only Deluxe Publishers remaining, the second issue of Ablaze Publishing's The Book of Nosferatu. And other featured items:

Abrams Comicarts's Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis ( AUG250050)

AWA's Ultimate Oz Universe Volume 1: The Lost Lands ()

Panick Entertainment's Savager #1 ( AUG250890)

VIZ Media's Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection HC ( AUG251028)

Yen Press's Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set ( AUG251080)

Funko's POP! DC Heroes: Peacemaker (DC Heroes) Deluxe Moments Vinyl Figure ( AUG251173)

Kaiyodo's Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi: Ninja Gaiden 3–Ryu Hayabusa Figure ( AUG251295)

Renegade Game Studio's Transformers RPG: Transformers One Setting Sourcebook HC ( AUG251304)

They also highlight the final My Hero Academia Volume 42 from Viz, Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket complete box set from Yen Press. Here's the Cruisade Comics listing…not using Jim Lee. But with quite a few Shi Omnibuses it seems.

SHI #1 30TH ANNIVERSARY ORIGINAL ART SIGNED ED HC

CRUSADE COMICS

AUG250823

(W) Billy Tucci, Peter Gutierrez (A) Barry Orkin (A / CA) Billy Tucci

The groundbreaking masterwork that changed the face of comics and launched the "Bad Girl" revolution returns in this premium formatted, 112-page, hardcover edition featuring never-before-published, remastered original artwork from the book that started it all, Shi: Way of the Warrior #1. Limited to just 200 signed editions by Billy Tucci with a certificate of authenticity.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

SHI SENRYAKU OMNIBUS 30TH SIGNED ED HC VOL 1

CRUSADE COMICS

AUG250825

(W) Gary Cohn (A) Billy Tucci, Amanda Conner, Adam Hughes, Marc Silvestri, Various (A / CA) Frank Frazetta

Celebrating Senryaku's 30th Anniversary, this beautiful edition featuring 36-individual Shi stories gloriously interpreted by the world's greatest comic artists collected in an oversized 240-page hardcover Omnibus Edition. Limited to just 200 signed editions by Billy Tucci with certificate of authenticity.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

SHI OMNIBUS LIMITED EDITION HC VOL 01

CRUSADE COMICS

AUG250824

Billy Tucci's groundbreaking masterwork that literally changed the face of comics and launched the "Bad Girl" revolution returns in this 500-page, full color omnibus! The oversized hardcover collects all 16 issues of Way of the Warrior, the Tomoe miniseries, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of this epic classic. Limited to just 200 signed editions by Billy Tucci with a certificate of authenticity.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

SHI SAKURA #2 (OF 2) CVR A BILLY TUCCI VARIANT CVR

CRUSADE COMICS

AUG250820

AUG250821 – SHI SAKURA #2 (OF 2) CVR B GARDENIO LIMA VARIANT CVR

AUG250822 – SHI SAKURA #2 (OF 2) CVR C BILLY TUCCI PEARL ED

(W) Steven Peros (A) Gardenio Lima (CA) Brian Miller (A / CA) Billy Tucci

It's Sakura's fiery finale at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden as Ana Ishikawa battles a viciously cold, single-minded killer, bent on destroying all that she loves. Celebrate Shi as Tucci covers this ghostly variant for Shi's 30th Anniversary!

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!