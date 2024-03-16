Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jim Smith, scholastic

Jim Smith Auctions His Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary Graphic Novel Series

Creator of Barry Loser, and A Super Weird Mystery, Jim Smith has a new graphic novel series launching this year, My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary.

Creator of the Barry Loser and A Super Weird Mystery lines, Jim Smith has a new graphic novel series launching this year, My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary . The first in a new franchise for readers aged seven plus. As you may have guessed.

But what isn't smelly is that Scholastic beat off five other publishers in an auction for the series. Polly Lyall Grant, Scholastic's fiction editorial director won world rights for three books from Jim Smith's agent Caroline Sheldon at the Caroline Sheldon Literary Agency. My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary will be published in late August in the UK and February 2025 in the USA.

"From the bestselling creator of Barry Loser comes Jim Smith's brand new full-colour graphic novel series for readers of 7+. My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary is packed full of friendship, fun and toilet jokes galore! Join best friends Pedro, Olga and Ozzy – otherwise known as the Poopies – on a series of fun adventure stories, and help them solve mysteries of the most unexpected kind… such as the case of the UNFLUSHED POOS. These perfectly bite-sized stories are perfect for fans of Bunny Vs Monkey, Dog Man and InvestiGators. The brand new graphic novel series from the bestselling creator of Barry Loser, Jim Smith. A hilarious, fun and witty series of bite-sized stories. Striking full-colour art in Jim Smith's trademark style."

While Scholastic promises an "explosive" campaign that will encompass both trade and schools' channels to launch the series, Lyall Grant said: "The new series from the immeasurably talented Jim Smith is a whiff of fresh air and stopped us all in our tracks. We know how popular episodic graphic novels for this age group are, and Jim has created a showstopper with these hilarious and easily digestible stories full of child appeal. Scholastic is the UK's leading children's publisher of graphic novels, and Jim's series is perfectly placed with us."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!