Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns

Jim Starlin raised $135,000 for his Kickstarter of Dreadstar Returns. The books are planned to begin shipping later this year. Just as it is no secret that Jim Steranko is a big fan of Donald Trump, it is no secret that fellow legendary comic book creator Jim Starlin is the opposite of one. Creator of Thanos, the Infinity Gauntlet, Drax the Destroyer, Gamora and Shang-Chi, he has recently revisited his creation Dreadstar and, despite suffering an injury that prevented him from drawing, has slowly returned to draw again.

And in Dreadstar Returns, he appears to be making his political tastes quite clear. In these Dreadstar Returns preview pages, we see a villain, King Plunddo Tram (an anagram of Donald Trump) meet his match with his head on a spike. Initially Dreadstar accuses the character of many misdeeds that are similar to claims made against Trump, as he brings out his magic blade. But in a preview page released to Bleeding Cool, we see where that ends…

Because then… after Dreadstar tells King Plunddo Tram that he is fired, Apprentice-style…

That's going to sting. Here is the listing for Dreadstar Returns.

Vanth Dreadstar has a huge problem. A massively destructive force, something both unknown and terrible, is devouring Altarix, the capital planet of the Willow Consortium and jeopardizing all one thousand worlds under the Consortium's rule. If the Willow Consortium were to fall to this mysterious, other-dimensional force, what hope exists for the rest of the universe? With the fate of all existence at stake can Dreadstar, along with the catlike Oedi, cybernetic psychic Willow and powerhouse Tueton, find a way to defeat this all-powerful menace? When Dreadstar uncovers a hidden connection between this omnipotent nightmare and his own past, the answer becomes a resounding no. After 30 years, Vanth Dreadstar finally returns… just in time to die! DREADSTAR RETURNS in Vanth Dreadstar's most cosmic, and personal, adventure ever in this all-new, over-sized 100-page hardcover written and illustrated by series creator and comic book legend Jim Starlin! The original, long-running Dreadstar series centered on the exploits of Vanth Dreadstar, newly arrived in the Empirical Galaxy after the necessary destruction of the Milky Way. Vanth attempts to live a pastoral existence on a planet populated by peaceful cat-people. That peace is quickly disturbed when Dreadstar and the crew he assembles are thrust into the conflict between the two major forces in the galaxy: The Monarchy and the Theocratical Instrumentality and its Lord High Papal. Many years later, the battle continues in new and surprising ways…