Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner And Hurricane Milton

Yesterday, IJimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, were packing up all their stuff to avoid Hurricane Milton. How did it go?

Yesterday, I looked at comic book creators reacting to the then-incoming Hurricane Milton, including Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, who were packing up all their stuff to get out of there. How did it go? Jimmy let us all know on social media.

Jimmy Palmiotti: Thank you all for the well wishes. You are all absolutely the sweetest people. We are at our friend home close by on higher land now watching this beast get bigger. Absolutely terrifying but we will stay vigilant. Chuck Satterlee: Just please take care of Amanda. if you gotta take one for the greater comic book world, you're gonna just have to throw yourself in the way, Jimmy. We will miss you, but yeah… Amanda first. :) Jimmy Palmiotti: Watching every little hurricane movement by the minute – exhausting. That is till the power. It's out. Right now just high winds and rain. John Wilson: Keep us posted as best as you can. I started paying attention to Twitter again because I was concerned that you and Amanda might be drifting away, clinging to her drawing table. Allison Sohn: Now I'm watching on your behalf, and checking your Twitter every hour or so. See you on the flip side of the storm! Jimmy Palmiotti: Still alive sheltering at a friend but getting neighbor reports that aren't great. We are both alive and hanging tight waiting for the hurricane eye to hopefully move on. Darick Robertson: Hoping the best for you John Ernenputsch: Please stay safe. John Rozum: I'm thinking of you guys. I hope things aren't as bad as they look Mark Sable: Thinking of you guys. Amanda Deibert: Super grateful you are updating us Jimmy Palmiotti: Still sounds like a freight train out there. Told it's down now to 70 mph winds. Amanda and I just trying to rest but the noises outside are not letting us do that. Still we are safe . Allison Sohn: Thank you for checking in. Been worried and thinking positive thoughts your way all night

Comic book retailer Randall Begins of South Tampa Comics was initially looking to ride out the storm, causing much concern from friends and colleagues after he posted, "Lord, we're gonna need a miracle. Can't believe this is really happening. It looks official." Which was followed by lots of people telling him to just get out.

Thomas Derrick: "Have dealt with hurricanes for 52 years, 1978 is my first hard hitting memory of freaking out, I own 4 stores now, did have 6 before covid, I would stay at the Makn store all night when the storm hit, cause scared people break in, or something bad happens, and wanted to be there, the big one in 2018, the power went out at 10pm, around 2pm I looked outside with a flashlight, and the damn water was crazy high, within min, it started crewping in the door like the blob, I freaked, started putting even more thing off ground stacking, then water came in from side walls and back, within 10 min I had 4 inches in 2 stores, I no sh-t was so p-ssed I was crying, thankfully it didn't get higher, and by 9am it went down and was just wet carpet, I recommend buddy, if your in a zone, are to close to the ocean, pack everything of high vaule, stack everything high, you can get plastic rolls, and place bigger item on then wrap it up couple feet, it's all on you bro" Randall Begins: I'm surviving. Over at a friend's place near Spring Hill. Gonna try and drive home first thing in the morning.

Our hope is that everyone remains safe.

